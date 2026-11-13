Expoline Completes International Logistics Project For Humanoid Robots

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Expoline, a South Korean specialist in international exhibition and special cargo logistics, has successfully completed a multimodal transportation and on-site logistics project involving advanced humanoid robots developed by a global physical AI robotics company.

The project supported the company's participation in the 2026 Seoul AI Robot Show, held last month and organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Business Agency (SBA).

Expoline managed the transportation of the advanced robotic equipment from China to South Korea, including customs clearance, exhibition booth delivery, and the safe return shipment to China following the event.

Following the successful handling of the same customer's robotic exhibits at Smart Tech Korea 2026, held at COEX in Seoul in June, Expoline was once again entrusted with the logistics operations for the Seoul AI Robot Show.

The consecutive projects demonstrated the company's specialized capabilities in advanced robotics logistics and its continued partnership with the customer.

The shipment consisted of sophisticated physical AI robots equipped with high-sensitivity sensors, precision joint actuators, and integrated battery systems. Due to the sensitive nature of the equipment, the operation required specialized protective packaging, careful handling, and precise coordination throughout the transportation process.

To meet the exhibition's tight schedule, Expoline arranged expedited air freight transportation from China to South Korea under the ATA Carnet system, which facilitates the temporary importation of exhibition goods. Following customs clearance, the robots were safely delivered directly to their designated exhibition booths through a room-to-room logistics service.

After the exhibition, Expoline adopted a different transportation strategy to optimize logistics costs while maintaining cargo safety. Instead of returning the equipment by air, the company arranged ocean freight transportation back to China, successfully executing an air import–ocean return multimodal logistics solution.

Changing transportation modes for goods temporarily imported under an ATA Carnet can require additional customs verification and careful documentation management. Drawing on its extensive experience in ATA Carnet procedures and international exhibition logistics, Expoline completed the entire return operation without customs-related administrative delays.

Expoline project manager, says:“Being entrusted with the transportation of advanced robotic equipment for both Smart Tech Korea in June and the 2026 Seoul AI Robot Show reflects our expertise in precision cargo handling and the trust our customers place in our services.

“Despite the complexities of combining air import and ocean return transportation, we successfully completed the project while ensuring full compliance with ATA Carnet requirements and delivering a safe and efficient logistics solution.”

With extensive experience supporting major international exhibitions, including CES and MWC, Expoline continues to strengthen its capabilities in transporting high-value technology equipment, precision machinery, and specialized exhibition cargo.

The company remains committed to expanding its expertise in international exhibition and special cargo logistics to support the growing demands of the global technology and robotics industries.