Kehinde Wiley Sued For $36,000 In Unpaid Rent

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artist, known for his portrait of former President, is facing a lawsuit from his landlord for allegedly owingin unpaid rent. The complaint was filed byin, according to court documents filed on

The lawsuit claims Wiley has not paid rent of $18,000 per month on his apartment since October 1. Court documents indicate Wiley has resided in the building since September 2023. He reportedly signed a lease renewal in July 2025, which was extended through the end of September. The landlord asserts that Wiley did not vacate the apartment after his lease ended and has continued to live there without paying the agreed monthly sum. A summons, also filed on November 6, requires Wiley's attorneys to respond within 20 days. Wiley has not yet responded to the complaint.

This legal action coincides with the opening of Wiley's new exhibition,“What the Light Becomes,” at Sean Kelly Gallery in New York, which premiered on the same day the complaint was filed. The show features a new series of portraits of contemporary New Yorkers and is described in the exhibition text as“conceived of as a love letter to New York and a return to the subject of the city that launched Wiley's career.” Sean Kelly Gallery did not provide a comment to ARTnews by press time.

Wiley has also been involved in ongoing legal proceedings since 2024, when five individuals accused him of sexual assault or rape. He has denied these allegations, stating that some encounters were consensual and that he did not know others. Only one accuser, Ogechi Chieke, has filed a lawsuit, which remains active. In a New York Times profile published last week, Wiley addressed the allegations, saying:“I've been through more pain, it's really hard to imagine what it's like to have people believe that. To look at you and think you're a predator.” He added,“In my life, there has always been, by hook or by crook, some sense of grace that comes out of even the most challenging situations.” Jennifer Barrett of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, Wiley's attorney in the Chieke lawsuit, did not respond to a request for comment by press time. The new lawsuit was first reported by the Daily Mail on Wednesday.

Source: ARTnews