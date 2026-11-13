Dorotheum Auctions Modern And Contemporary Works In Vienna

MENAFN - USA Art News) Theauction house inwill feature major sales of modern and contemporary art fromto. These auctions, titled“Modern Art” and“Contemporary Art I,” will highlight works spanning Viennese Modernism, international postwar art, and contemporary pieces.

According to Dr. Bernhard Brandstätter, Dorotheum's head of modern and contemporary art, the auction house's fourth major auction week of the year will present an exceptional selection.“Running from November 17 to December 3, 2026, Contemporary Week will feature around 550 works of art, including remarkable rediscoveries and works by internationally renowned artists,” Brandstätter stated. He added,“Among the highlights are a painting by Max Oppenheimer, unseen by the public for more than 90 years, two previously unknown drawings by Gustav Klimt, and important works by Egon Schiele, Alfons Walde, and Giorgio de Chirico. The international selection includes works by Ad Reinhardt, Victor Vasarely, Paula Rego, Neo Rauch, and Daniel Richter.”

Among the featured lots are Alfons Walde's The Ascent of the Skiers (circa 1935), known for its saturated blue skies and Kitzbühel peaks, reflecting alpine adventure. Max Oppenheimer's The Hess Quartet (1914), a work depicting the experience of music, was previously owned by textile executive Arnold Glück and remained in private hands for decades until its recent rediscovery.

Other notable works include Ad Reinhardt's Abstract Painting (Green) (1952), showcasing his exploration of pure color and form, developed while he taught at Yale alongside Josef Albers. Neo Rauch's Tankstelle (1994), or“petrol station,” painted after the fall of the Berlin Wall, critiques East German symbolism and Western brand influx. Victor Vasarely's Tomor (1974–75) exemplifies his geometric abstraction and exploration of visual perception. Finally, Jannis Kounellis's untitled 1959 piece features stenciled capital letters, reflecting his early interest in the alphabet and foreshadowing his later involvement with Arte Povera.

The“Modern Art” sale is scheduled for November 17, 2026, and the“Contemporary Art I” sale for November 18, 2026, both taking place at Palais Dorotheum in Vienna.

Source: Artnet News