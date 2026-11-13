ADAA Art Fair Offers Friendly Atmosphere In Manhattan
“We all know each other very well,” Waxter told Hyperallergic.“We've vetted each gallery that comes into the association for levels of excellence and standards. And it's not so big you can't have conversations with dealers and find out things about what you're looking at.” The event featured discussions about both emerging and established modern artists, including works by Masako Miki on view.
Source: Hyperallergic
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