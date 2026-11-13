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ADAA Art Fair Offers Friendly Atmosphere In Manhattan


Date: 2026-11-13 11:08:08

(MENAFN- USA Art News) The Art Dealers Association of America (ADAA) Art Fair, held at the Park Avenue Armory in Manhattan, offered a convivial atmosphere for its VIP preview on Thursday night, providing a refuge from cold weather. Dorsey Waxter, a former president of the ADAA and partner at Van Doren Waxter gallery, highlighted the fair's intimate scale and rigorous vetting process.

“We all know each other very well,” Waxter told Hyperallergic.“We've vetted each gallery that comes into the association for levels of excellence and standards. And it's not so big you can't have conversations with dealers and find out things about what you're looking at.” The event featured discussions about both emerging and established modern artists, including works by Masako Miki on view.

Source: Hyperallergic

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USA Art News

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