ADAA Art Fair Offers Friendly Atmosphere In Manhattan

MENAFN - USA Art News) The, held at thein Manhattan, offered a convivial atmosphere for its VIP preview on, providing a refuge from cold weather., a former president of the ADAA and partner at, highlighted the fair's intimate scale and rigorous vetting process.

“We all know each other very well,” Waxter told Hyperallergic.“We've vetted each gallery that comes into the association for levels of excellence and standards. And it's not so big you can't have conversations with dealers and find out things about what you're looking at.” The event featured discussions about both emerging and established modern artists, including works by Masako Miki on view.

Source: Hyperallergic