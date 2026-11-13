Sotheby's Hedreen Auction Proceeds To Repay Loan, Not Fund Seattle University Museum

MENAFN - USA Art News) Aart donation pledged tois more intricate than initially presented, with auction proceeds now revealed to be for debt repayment rather than museum funding.is scheduled to begin selling approximatelyfrom the collection of real estate developer and philanthropiston

This collection was previously described as the“largest art gift ever” to a US university. While Hedreen stated in September that the sale did not signify the collapse of the promised gift, suggesting the funds would furnish Seattle University's new art museum, records reported by The Seattle Times indicate a different purpose: the sale will repay a debt secured against the collection. Hedreen has attributed this debt as preventing him from fulfilling his pledge to the university.

What was initially framed as a donation was, in fact, a pledge. Hedreen, whose firm R.C. Hedreen Co. owns properties including the Grand Hyatt in Seattle, maintained the right to buy and sell works until the gift's finalization. The Sotheby's auction is projected to generate at least $100 million across several sales. The total value of the artworks designated for Seattle University remains unclear. The sale encompasses a broad spectrum of art history, featuring works by Willem de Kooning, Rashid Johnson, Amy Sherald, and Jonas Wood, alongside Old Masters such as Bronzino, Jacopo Pontormo, Élisabeth Vigée Le Brun, and Thomas Gainsborough.

The auction's top lot is Roy Lichtenstein's Reflections on“Painter and Model” ( 1990 ), estimated between $20 million and $30 million. Another highlight is Cecily Brown's 12-foot-wide Untitled (Shipwreck) ( 2017 ), with an estimated value of $7 million to $10 million. A news release from Seattle University stated,“Hedreen has given the university the renowned Hedreen Collection (named for himself and his late wife Elizabeth 'Betty' Ann Petri Hedreen, a Seattle University alumna) valued at $300 million, along with $25 million in seed funding to develop the museum.” However, The Seattle Times reported that records show the“seed funding” was provided through the private sale of a de Kooning painting, which was estimated in 2024 to be worth $25 million but sold for $17 million.

The Sotheby's sale proceeds are earmarked for paying off an existing loan secured against the collection. This borrowing originated in 2012, when Hedreen initially pledged several artworks, including pieces by Francis Bacon, de Kooning, and David Hockney, as collateral for a Goldman Sachs loan. In 2025, this financing was replaced with a Bank of America loan, secured by approximately 44 major artworks. David Thyer, President of R.C. Hedreen Co., confirmed that the Sotheby's sale addresses financial pressures in the hotel and real estate markets. Thyer noted that income from the company's properties is insufficient to repay the loan“in any reasonably foreseeable time frame.” ARTnews has contacted Sotheby's for comment.

Richard Hedreen's son, Guy Hedreen, affirmed in a statement that his family's“commitment to Seattle University has not changed.” Guy added that his father“is not selling works from his collection in order to spend money on himself” or his business. Instead, the auction reflects his dedication to the university“by removing a debt that prevents him from translating his pledge intentions into an outright gift.” The new art museum's construction, originally slated to begin last summer, has been postponed to 2027 while awaiting permits. Designed by local architect Tom Kundig, the museum is intended to permanently house the Hedreen collection, along with rotating exhibitions and academic programming.

Scott K. McClellan, Seattle University's vice president for university affairs, stated the school continues to believe the collection“presents a significant opportunity for the university, community and our broader vision for the arts.” He reaffirmed the“shared intention of Mr. Hedreen and the university” that Seattle University ultimately receive a collection of museum-quality works consistent with the original commitment. McClellan also mentioned it was“reasonable” for the university to expect Hedreen's loan to be paid off by 2028, the museum's initial completion target.

We previously reported:

The Whitney Museum of American Art is auctioning Willem de Kooning's Yellow River (1958) at Christie's for an estimated $12 million to $18 million.

Source: ARTnews