MENAFN - USA Art News) The Getty Center recently hosted a memorial for Los Angeles artist, who died injust four days shy of her. The event, held in the Getty's, paid tribute to Saar's dual role as both an artist and a mother.

The memorial featured fellow artists, curators, friends, and family, culminating in a procession led by Saar's brother-in-law, Bennie Maupin, on saxophone and the band Bayou Bump, honoring the artist's wishes. Contrary to many posthumous tributes that often omit personal complexities, this gathering highlighted how Saar successfully integrated mothering and artmaking, a notable achievement given she earned her bachelor's degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, in 1949 during a time when few Black students attended.

Among the most impactful tributes was one from Saar's eldest nephew, Channing Johnson, who described her as a“true” if untraditional matriarch. Johnson stated,“She was as impactful and skilful as a family matriarch as she was a gifted artist. She gathered us together whether it was in a back yard or public park. She kept our family history in the forefront of our minds and in the public eye, you can literally see our family in her artwork,” referencing Saar's assemblages that incorporated family photographs and memorabilia.

Johnson also celebrated Saar's adventurous spirit and humor, recalling her early interest in belly dancing and her performance of dance moves in June when she was honored by the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) at its Party in the Garden gala. This followed a tribute from MoMA director Christophe Cherix, who remembered Saar's Topanga Canyon studio as“unlike any other studio I had ever seen...overflowing with treasures, almost archaeological, with objects patiently waiting sometimes years or even decades to be gathered, recognised [and] assembled into works of art.”

Saar developed her deeply spiritualist, Black-centered, and female-empowered vision through printmaking and assemblage in her Topanga home and studio. Her acclaimed 1969 work, Black Girl's Window, famously used a windowpane to organize esoteric and celestial images. This was also where she raised her three daughters: sculptor Alison Saar, mixed-media artist Lezley Saar, and writer Tracye Saar. Her daughters have shared anecdotes of pretending their mother's printing press wheel was a pirate ship's helm.

Veteran Los Angeles collector Joy Simmons reflected on Saar's creative legacy, which now extends to grandchildren working in the arts. Simmons recounted bringing her week-old daughter, Naima, to a Saar opening at the Jan Baum gallery in 1981, stating,“I was not going to miss this opportunity to celebrate a Black woman opening up at a white woman's gallery.” Simmons concluded her tribute by addressing Saar's family:“To Alison, Lezley, Tracye and the whole family: I've watched three generations of Saar women make this city's art history something special. Betye's work belongs to museums now, but I know her proudest moment and her proudest accomplishment is all of you.” Saar's significant contributions to American art are represented in numerous major collections across the United States.

Source: The Art Newspaper