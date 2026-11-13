Former Philadelphia Museum Executive Sentenced For $30,000 Misuse

MENAFN - USA Art News) A former executive at thehas admitted to misusing company credit cards for approximatelyin personal purchases, as reported by the Inquirer., the museum's former chief people and diversity officer, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, thus avoiding a trial that was scheduled for Friday.

Common Pleas Court Judge Leon King II sentenced Harling, 44, to five years of probation for the misdemeanor offense. The judge further ordered her to pay the museum $30,000 in restitution through monthly installments of at least $500, beginning in January. Harling may request an early termination of her probation if she repays the full amount before her probationary period concludes.

Harling joined the museum in November 2023 as its inaugural chief people officer (CPO), overseeing human resources and diversity initiatives. Her budgetary responsibilities included access to corporate credit cards, the Inquirer noted. An affidavit of probable cause, filed in connection with her arrest, details how museum officials became suspicious of her activities in January 2025, after being alerted to a series of significant, seemingly personal purchases on her credit card statements. A subsequent audit conducted by the museum's chief financial officer determined that Harling had charged $58,885 in personal expenses to the card since her hiring.

The affidavit states that Harling was offered the opportunity to repay $32,565 to the museum. She resigned shortly thereafter, with the credit card expenses still outstanding. The museum then sought to recover the money, and the following February, Harling signed a promissory note agreeing to repay $19,380 over three months. After receiving no payments by April, the museum contacted police.

A spokesperson for the museum said in a statement that its officials are“grateful that the case” is resolved and that“we look forward to returning our focus to the exhibitions, programs, and experiences we provide for our community.”

Source: ARTnews