Artnet Auctions Features Mary Weatherford, Thiebaud, Baldessari Works This Month

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artnet Auctions is hosting a series of sales this month, presenting works by artists such as, and. These auctions include a showcase of photography spanning generations and a selection of prints and multiples from the 20th and 21st centuries.

The“Classic and Contemporary Masters” sale, featuring iconic photography, is open for bidding through November 18. The“Contemporary Editions” sale, offering prints and multiples, runs through November 19. The“Post-War and Contemporary Art” sale, which includes a notable work by Mary Weatherford, continues for bidding until November 20.

Johannes Vogt, Head of Post-War and Contemporary Art, highlighted Mary Weatherford's piece (2016). This work, measuring 66 by 58 inches, features a red neon tube set against black brushwork on white linen. Vogt noted that the artist's use of neon functions as a brushstroke, making it an integral part of the composition. Weatherford's neon paintings were previously exhibited at the Museum of Modern Art in“The Forever Now” (2014-15).

Sylvie Francois, Senior Specialist for Prints & Multiples, discussed the growing interest from“next gen” collectors. She emphasized that auction specialists can serve as a valuable, low-pressure resource for new buyers seeking guidance in the art market. Francois pointed out that prints and multiples offer an accessible entry point, with many works in the“Contemporary Editions” sale priced under $10,000. Examples include Wayne Thiebaud's (1964) and John Baldessari's (2017).

Susanna Wenniger, Head of Photographs, expressed her anticipation for Paris Photo, which takes place from November 11 to 15 at the Grand Palais. This year marks the bicentenary of photography, and Wenniger expects dealers to present exceptional works covering 200 years of the medium, offering access to both museum-quality and cutting-edge contemporary pieces.

Source: Artnet News