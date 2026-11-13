Networknewsbreaks Superq Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) Bridges Quantum Software And Hardware With Hybrid Strategy

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SuperQ Quantum (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) is advancing a hybrid quantum computing strategy designed to bridge software capabilities with emerging hardware technologies through interoperability. Its live Super(TM) platform supports complex optimization, simulation and artificial intelligence workloads, while the company is developing Super OS(TM) to coordinate conventional CPUs, GPUs and quantum processing units within a unified cloud and on-site computing environment. SuperQ is also pursuing Super Nova(TM), a quantum computer and foundry initiative intended to complement its software ecosystem and support deeper hardware integration. The company's hardware-agnostic approach aims to accommodate compatible third-party quantum systems while expanding into applications involving sovereign computing, post-quantum cybersecurity and defense. Additionally, its Super Edge(TM) platform reportedly met performance targets during an evaluated U.S. military operational exercise. Together, these initiatives position SuperQ to pursue opportunities across enterprise and government markets.

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About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing is building the operating system, Super OS, to unify quantum and supercomputing for data center and enterprise deployment. This OS will run on SuperQ's in-development Super Nova hybrid quantum computers and third-party hardware. The company's already commercialized Super platform enables enterprises, government and research institutions to autonomously solve complex optimization and cybersecurity challenges by combining quantum and high-performance computing. The company is also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM – the world's first consumer application powered by hybrid quantum and supercomputing.

SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the U.S., Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions. Through the Super platform, Super OS, Super Nova and ChatQLM, the company is taking quantum computing utility and quantum security beyond boardroom meetings to production grade solutions.

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to QBTQF are available in the company's newsroom at

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