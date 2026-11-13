Investornewsbreaks Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) Sees Broader Market Opportunity For Rugged In-Ear Hearing Protection Technology

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Silynxcom (NYSE American: SYNX), a developer and manufacturer of rugged tactical communication gear and hearing protection systems, is positioned to expand beyond military and defense markets into a broad range of commercial and civilian applications. Its Pro and Clarus product lines offer lightweight, ergonomic, durable, and waterproof in-ear solutions that combine active hearing protection with enhanced situational awareness, with the Clarus line also providing radio communications. Potential markets include law enforcement, security, sport shooting, hunting, and industrial operations, where users need reliable hearing protection without sacrificing comfort or the ability to hear their surroundings. With approximately 27 million U.S. workers exposed to hazardous workplace noise and more than 52.7 million Americans participating in sport and target shooting in 2024, Silynx has opportunities to address significant unmet needs across multiple sectors. As the global hearing protection equipment market is projected to grow from approximately $2.5 billion in 2025 to $3.4 billion by 2030, with active devices representing a particularly fast-growing segment, the company's technology offers potential for expansion into a broader addressable market.

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About Silynxcom Ltd.

Silynxcom develops, manufactures, markets and sells ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat-proven. The company's In-Ear Headsets are used in combat, riot control, demonstrations and weapons training courses, and integrate seamlessly with professional-grade ruggedized radios used by military and law enforcement units worldwide. The sleek, lightweight In-Ear Headsets fit tightly into protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly while protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, and include active sound protection that eliminates unsafe sounds while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving users 360° situational awareness, including acoustic drone detection for operators in modern combat arenas.

For more information about Silynxcom, visit the company's website at .

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