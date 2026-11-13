Wastewater Provides Vital Clues On Community Health Patterns, Study Finds

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A study conducted recently in Ohio has found that wastewater can be a vital provider of clues that reflect the health patterns of entire communities. The findings of this study open the door to a readily available mechanism for tracking the health status of communities and taking proactive measures to address the issues found.

Wastewater monitoring can serve as a great cog in fully harnessing the testing equipment commercialized by companies like Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) although this study examined...

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