Rockbreaks Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML) Details Path From Exploration To Production

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Greenland Mines (NASDAQ: GRML) is advancing plans to develop its two Greenland-based mineral projects, Skaergaard and Sarfartoq, targeting precious metals and critical minerals for Western markets. In a MiningNewsWire podcast, President Dr. Bo Møller Stensgaard highlighted the company's experienced management team, North American financial connections and operational expertise in Greenland. Skaergaard is a large palladium-gold deposit where the company is planning further development and drilling to potentially expand its resource, while Sarfartoq targets neodymium and praseodymium, rare earth elements essential to electric vehicles, wind turbines and defense systems. The company cites Sarfartoq's potential to supply a significant share of Western demand for these materials, amid concerns about China's dominance of the rare earth supply chain. Following the completion of Sarfartoq's acquisition in September 2026, Greenland Mines identified permitting applications for both projects as key upcoming milestones on its path toward production.

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About Greenland Mines Ltd.

Greenland Mines is listed on Nasdaq and develops mineral assets in Greenland, including the Skaergaard precious-metals project in southeast Greenland and the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earths project in southwest Greenland. Its North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor strategy seeks to connect Greenland resources with processing capacity and industrial customers in the United States and allied countries. The company's portfolio also includes a strategic investment in AnorTech, which is developing alumina and other materials from Greenland anorthosite.

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