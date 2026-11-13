Amir, Delegation Depart Istanbul

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani left Istanbul yesterday after chairing Qatar's delegation to the 12th meeting of the Supreme Strategic Committee between Qatar and Turkiye.

His Highness and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure at Istanbul International Airport by Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Turkiye Yasar Guler; several senior Turkish officials; and ambassador of Qatar to Turkiye Faisal bin Abdullah al-Hanzab. HH the Amir was accompanied by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, along with an official delegation.