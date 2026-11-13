Qatar Condoles With Victims Of Fujairah Accident
Qatar has expressed its solidarity with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following a traffic accident in the Emirate of Fujairah, that resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed the condolences of the State of Qatar to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of the United Arab Emirates, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.
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