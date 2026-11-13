Gord Entities Sign Agreements With Oman Net Zero Centre At COP31

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Global Carbon Council (GCC) and the Climate Action Center of Excellence (CACE), an initiative established by the Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (Gord), have signed two separate memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Oman Net Zero Centre (ONZC), during COP31 in Antalya, Turkiye.

The agreements aim to strengthen co-operation on carbon market development, support the operationalisation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, and enhance Oman's technical and institutional capacity to participate in international carbon markets. The MoUs were signed by Minister of Energy and Minerals of Oman, Engineer Salim bin Nasser al-Aufi, and Founding Chairman of GCC, CACE and Gord Dr Yousef Alhorr.

The co-operation comes as Oman advances its national carbon market framework, following the introduction of its updated National Net Zero Strategy and carbon market regulatory framework in May 2026. The agreements seek to complement these national efforts by bringing together expertise in carbon crediting standards, policy implementation, and market development.

Under the first MoU, GCC and ONZC will explore the adoption of GCC's Carbon Market Infrastructure (CMI) and Interoperable National Registry Solution to support Article 6.2 implementation in Oman. Developed to facilitate transparent carbon credit accounting and transactions, the solution could complement Oman's existing national carbon registry, Meezan, by enabling interoperability with international greenhouse gas crediting programmes.

The co-operation will also cover capacity-building initiatives for government entities, project developers, and market participants, including training on carbon market requirements, project development, registration and issuance processes, registry infrastructure, and methodology development. GCC and ONZC will further explore the adoption of GCC's standards, governance frameworks, and methodologies to support carbon market activities in Oman.

Complementing these efforts, the MoU between CACE and ONZC focuses on strengthening Oman's operational readiness for Article 6 implementation. Areas of co-operation include institutional capacity building, national registry operations, mitigation outcome authorisations, corresponding adjustments, benefit-sharing practices, and reporting under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The agreement also provides a framework for knowledge exchange on carbon market policies and regulatory arrangements, alongside exploring facilitation for carbon credit monetisation through auctions, calls for

proposals, and carbon exchange facilities.

Together, the agreements bring technical and institutional capabilities to support Oman's evolving carbon market ecosystem, combining GCC's experience in carbon crediting standards and infrastructure with CACE's expertise in policy support, Article 6 implementation, and market operations.

Commenting on the co-operation, Minister of Energy and Minerals of the Sultanate of Oman Eng Salim bin Nasser al-Aufi said:“Developing a credible and well-functioning carbon market is an important part of Oman's pathway towards net-zero emissions by 2050. Our co-operation with GCC and CACE provides an opportunity to strengthen technical capacities, climate finance and policy expertise and explore solutions that support the implementation of Article 6. By building on our national carbon market framework and existing infrastructure, we aim to facilitate effective participation in international carbon markets while maintaining alignment with Oman's national priorities.”

Speaking on the occasion, Founding Chairman of GCC, CACE and Gord Dr Yousef Alhorr said:“The effective implementation of Article 6 requires more than policy frameworks. The quality and integrity of carbon markets depend on credible standards, experienced personnel, reliable infrastructure and the institutional capacity to translate commitments into action.

Through these agreements with the Oman Net Zero Centre, we aim to bring together GCC's infrastructure, experience and expertise and CACE's policy support to strengthen Oman's carbon market readiness. This co-operation also reflects our broader commitment to supporting practical and transparent carbon market development across the region.”

Oman Net Zero Centre (ONZC) is responsible for co-ordinating Oman's pathway towards net-zero emissions by 2050 and overseeing its national carbon market framework, including the authorisation of mitigation outcomes and operation of the Meezan registry.