Qatar's Boat, Yacht Market Records Up To 25% Growth This Year

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's boat and yacht market saw demand and sales grow by up to 25% in 2026 compared with the previous year, driven by rising interest in marine activities, an expanding customer base, and continued development of the country's domestic marine manufacturing industry.

Industry executives speaking on the sidelines of the Qatar Boat Show, which recently concluded at Old Doha Port, highlighted the sector's strong performance, noting that the event provided an important platform for launching new products, securing commercial agreements and partnerships, and promoting Qatari companies and manufacturers across regional and international markets.

The 2026 edition attracted more than 31,000 visitors over four days, with all tickets sold out. It featured 546 brands from 14 countries across an exhibition area of 277,000 square metres. Gulf participation increased by

30%, while Qatari exhibitors accounted for 55% of total participants, compared with 45% international exhibitors. Furthermore, 70% of exhibitors renewed their participation, reflecting the event's growing commercial significance within the marine industry.

Abdulaziz al-Haram, general manager of a boat factory, said the exhibition offered an important opportunity to showcase the progress of Qatar's domestic marine manufacturing industry and highlight the capabilities of local factories alongside regional and international competitors.

He said the factory recorded sales growth of more than 25% in 2026 compared with the previous year, with its products available in Qatar and exported to markets across the Gulf, Africa, and Asia. Al-Haram also announced that the company has signed an agreement to represent the Qatari manufacturer in the Maldives, opening new opportunities for international expansion.

With 22 years of experience in boat and yacht manufacturing, the factory recently introduced a 62-foot yacht with a 16-foot beam and outboard engines. Prices for its products range from around QR10,000 to QR3.5mn, depending on specifications, equipment and customer requirements. He added that the company offers versatile designs, including a three-in-one boat that can serve as a yacht, a speedboat or a traditional cargo vessel, catering to different customer needs.

Louay al-Sheikh, sales manager at a yacht company, said the company recorded demand growth of between 15% and 25% in 2026 compared with the previous year, supported by growing interest in marine activities and an expanding pool of buyers despite market challenges. The company's services extend beyond yacht and boat sales to include maintenance, repairs, after-sales support, brokerage of pre-owned yachts and yacht management.

Al-Sheikh said prices for smaller sports boats start at around QR1mn, while larger Majesty and Nomad yachts start at around QR6mn. High-end yachts measuring around 175 feet can reach QR80mn to QR90mn, depending on their specifications and equipment.

Meanwhile, the third edition of the Qatar Boat Show demonstrated the growing strength of Qatar's marine industry, with increased Gulf participation, new product launches and strategic agreements aimed at opening international markets for domestic manufacturers. Strong public turnout and a complete sell-out of tickets highlighted rising interest in boats, yachts, and marine-related activities.