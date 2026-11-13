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Glimpses Of Amir's Visit To Turkiye


Date: 2026-11-13 11:04:20

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and the President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan co-chaired the 12th meeting of the Qatar-Turkiye Supreme Strategic Committee at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul last evening.

During the meeting, they discussed strategic ties in defence, trade, investment, energy and education, as well as regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the region and global energy security.

The meeting was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and a number of members of the Amir's official delegation. On the Turkish side, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan and a number of senior officials also attended.

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Gulf Times

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