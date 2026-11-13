Qatar-Turkiye Strategic Partnership Set Priorities For Joint Action: Amir

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani confirmed that the strategic partnership between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye continues to grow across various fields. In a post on his official X account, HH the Amir said the progress was reflected in the 12th meeting of the two countries' Supreme Strategic Committee, which His Highness co-chaired in Istanbul yesterday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. His Highness added that the meeting discussed ways to build on achievements and set priorities for joint action in the coming period.

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