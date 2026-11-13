Amir, Turkish President Sign Joint Defence Agreement

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have signed in Istanbul a joint defence agreement aimed at strengthening military co-operation between Qatar and Turkiye. The agreement was signed yesterday at Dolmabahce Palace where the two leaders also witnessed the exchange of several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering consumer protection, market monitoring, education, and co-operation in peacebuilding, reconciliation and conflict resolution.

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They also witnessed the exchange of the joint statement of the 12th meeting of the Qatar-Turkiye Supreme Strategic Committee. Senior officials and ministers from both countries attended the signing ceremony, including HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saud bin

Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE Amiri Diwan Chief Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Khulaifi, HE the Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari, HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani al-Thani, alongside the members of the Amir's official delegation.

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On the Turkish side, the ceremony was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Simsek, Minister of National Defence Yasar Guler, Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Minister of Trade Omer Bolat along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

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