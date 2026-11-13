Southwire Recognized Among America's Greenest Companies For 2027

MENAFN - 3BL) November 13, 2026 /3BL/ - Southwire has been named one of America's Greenest Companies for 2027 by Plant-A Insights Group. The recognition honors organizations demonstrating outstanding environmental performance, sustainability initiatives and commitment to reducing their environmental impact.

The America's Greenest Companies 2027 ranking recognizes the top 650 U.S. companies for environmental sustainability performance. Developed by Newsweek and Plant-A InsightsGroup in partnership with GIST Impact, the ranking evaluated more than 6,000 organizations using publicly available sustainability data. Companies were assessed across more than 25 indicators related to greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, waste generation and sustainability commitments and disclosure.

At Southwire, sustainability is embedded in the company's purpose, vision and values. This is achieved through Southwire's five tenets of sustainability: Building Worth, Doing Right, Giving Back, Living Well and Growing Green. Through continuous investments in innovation, operational excellence and environmental performance, Southwire remains focused on reducing its environmental footprint while supporting the development of the infrastructure needed to power a more sustainable future. To learn more about Southwire's sustainability efforts and goals, visit the 2025 Southwire Sustainability Report here.

The America's Greenest Companies ranking is based on independent research and a strict no-pay-to-play methodology. Companies included in the rankings demonstrated measurable progress in environmental performance, transparency and sustainability commitments. Organizations associated with environmental misconduct or greenwashing practices were excluded from consideration.

For more information about Newsweek's and Plant-A Insights Group's America's Greenest Companies ranking, visit the America's Greenest Companies 2027 website.

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