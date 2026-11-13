28Th Asian Bowling Championships Begin In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The 28th Asian Bowling Championships opened in Doha today, bringing together 168 male and female athletes from 18 Asian nations, including some of the sport's leading players. Hosted by the Qatar Bowling Federation at its bowling center, the tournament will run until November 23.

Teams from Qatar, China, Hong Kong, Jordan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Kuwait, Macau, Malaysia, Oman, Pakistan, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, the United Arab Emirates, and Uzbekistan are taking part. With 108 men and 60 women competing for titles, the championship is expected to feature strong competition.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Talal Mohammad Al-Sabah, President of the International, Asian, and Kuwaiti Bowling Federations; Abdulrahman Abdullah Hassan Al Maliki, Assistant Undersecretary for Sports Affairs at the Ministry of Sports and Youth; and Abdullah Sultan Al Qattan, President of the Qatar Bowling Federation and Vice President of the Asian Bowling Federation. Members of the Qatari and Asian federations, heads of participating delegations, sports figures, and tournament guests also attended.

The ceremony featured performances celebrating the cultural diversity and heritage of the participating nations. Highlights included a parade of the teams' flags, symbolizing unity and fellowship within the Asian bowling community and adding to the festive atmosphere, as well as a performance of the traditional Qatari Ardha dance.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sheikh Talal Mohammad Al-Sabah praised the Qatar Bowling Federation's preparations and organizational efforts for the 28th Asian Men's and Women's Bowling Championships in Doha. He said Qatar's hosting of the continental event underscored its prominent standing and proven ability to organize major sporting championships.

Al-Sabah expressed his pleasure and pride in attending the opening in Doha and thanked the Qatar Bowling Federation for hosting the tournament and for its outstanding preparations and organization. He noted that this standard was consistent with the federation's extensive experience in hosting and managing major sporting events.

He said the championship offered an important opportunity to bring together the continent's leading male and female bowlers, strengthen ties among participating federations, and promote sporting competition. He looked forward to closely contested, high-level performances reflecting bowling's continued development and advanced technical standards in Asia.

The President of the International, Asian, and Kuwaiti Bowling Federations also thanked all participating Asian federations and expressed his hope that the athletes would perform at their best and achieve their goals in a spirit of fair competition and sportsmanship.

He also thanked the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Sports and Youth for the generous support, describing it as essential to the success of continental sporting events and the development of bowling across Asia. He concluded by wishing all participating nations and teams success.