Cambodia, Rwanda Sign Investment, Tourism And Aviation Agreements

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Phnom Penh: Cambodia and Rwanda inked agreements Friday to expand cooperation in trade, investment, aviation, and tourism, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said.

The signing ceremony took place in Phnom Penh following official talks between Hun Manet and visiting Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

In updates shared on his official social media platforms, Hun Manet outlined the newly signed agreements. These include two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on investment promotion and tourism, along with an air services agreement.

The deals are expected to provide fresh momentum to bilateral relations, foster closer economic and business ties, and open new avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation.

During their meeting, the two leaders also exchanged views on further strengthening bilateral ties and expanding collaboration between their countries.

Kagame arrived here on Thursday for a state visit and will attend the 20th Francophonie Summit.