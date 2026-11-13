El Salvador, Haiti Deploy Robot Dogs In National Stadium Joint Operation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Port-au-Prince: Armed robot dogs were used by El Salvador's military and Haitian forces during their joint operation to to wrest control of the national Sylvio Cator Stadium in Port-au-Prince from local gangs.

In a video shared on X by the President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele, the robot dogs could be seen joining troops during the operation inside Haiti's national stadium.

Bukele said that, as part of a bilateral security agreement, the forces successfully took control of Sylvio Cator Stadium and secured it, noting that "several human skulls" were found inside the stadium.

El Salvador had deployed over 2,000 of its troops as part of a "large-scale" operation to rescue four soldiers serving in a UN-backed force in Haiti who went missing in October after an ambush.

Bukele said that a base will be established in the stadium so the forces can "continue advancing deeper into territory controlled by the gangs."