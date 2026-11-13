'U-17 World Cup Will Be A Festival': Infantino Praises Qatar's Preparations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha: FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised Qatar's preparations for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026, saying the tournament would be a 'joyful event' for the young players and a festival for football fans.

Speaking during his visit to the Aspire Zone Competition Complex yesterday, Infantino said Qatar's experience in hosting major sporting events had helped ensure a warm welcome for participating teams and visitors.

“Everything is ready, or almost ready, but we are used to it in Qatar, we are used to it in Doha. We know that everyone is welcome and that everyone will spend a great time,” he said.

Infantino said he was particularly impressed by the preparations made for the participating teams, representing all six continents.

“When you come here and see this, and see what is done for these Under-17 boys, national teams from all six continents, coming here to play in this World Cup, it's really special. It makes you feel that you've won more,” he added.

The FIFA President also highlighted improvements made following last year's tournament, with organisers taking steps to accommodate potentially larger crowds.

“Based on the experience we had last year, some major work has been done to prepare for this year in a better way, to be ready if more people are coming. Last year we had 10,000 people per day, on average, coming,” he said.

Qatar will host the second of five consecutive editions of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, with teams competing in 104 matches from November 19 to December 13.

Hosts Qatar will open their campaign against Panama on November 19 at 6:30pm, while the final will be played at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on December 13 at 7pm.

Meanwhile, the United States has withdrawn from the Under-17 World Cup, citing concerns relating to safety and the security situation in the region.

FIFA, on its web site yesterday said that the applicable tournament regulations will be followed regarding the withdrawal.

Infantino noted that each national association would make its own decisions regarding its plans.

“What I can say is that everyone is welcome in Doha, everyone is safe in Doha. It will be a great tournament, it will be a festival, it will be a joyful event for all these boys that participate in this Under-17 tournament,” he said.

FIFA, in a statement, said yesterday:“The safety and security of all participants and fans remains paramount. As with all FIFA tournaments and events, we are in close contact with the relevant authorities and are looking forward to the tournament kick-off in Qatar.

“In recent months, Qatar has successfully hosted several international events, including the FIP Padel World Cup, the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U17 World Championship, the Doha Diamond League, the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers, the MotoGP and the UN ITU PP,” the statement further added.