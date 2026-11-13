Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Greek Deputy PM, Inaugurates Headquarters Of Qatar's Embassy In Greece

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Athens: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Friday with Deputy Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic HE Kostis Hatzidakis.





The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries along with ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs also inaugurated the headquarters of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Hellenic Republic in Athens on Friday.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic HE Kostis Hatzidakis; Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Greece HE Ali bin Khalfan Al Mansouri; and a number of officials and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Greece.