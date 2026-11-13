Amir Leaves Istanbul

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Istanbul: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani departed Istanbul this evening, following his leadership of the Qatari delegation at the 12th meeting of the Supreme Strategic Committee between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye.

HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure at Istanbul International Airport were Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Turkiye HE Yaşar Güler; several senior Turkish officials; and Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Turkey HE Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Hanzab.

HH the Amir was accompanied by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, along with an official delegation.