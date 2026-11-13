Secretary Rubio's Meeting With President Of Honduras Asfura

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Honduran President Nasry Asfura in Washington and thanked him for Honduras' steadfast partnership on shared defense, security, and immigration priorities. The Secretary commended President Asfura's leadership in the Shield of the Americas and the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition, and Honduras's recent designation of MS-13 and Barrio 18 as terrorist associations. The two leaders discussed expanding bilateral trade and U.S. investment in Honduras, and the Secretary reaffirmed U.S. support for the Honduran people as they face drought conditions caused by El Niño. Both leaders committed to deepening cooperation for a safer, stronger, and more prosperous hemisphere.