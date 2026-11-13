Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Singapore Minister Of Digital Development And Information Teo
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met today with Singapore Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo. The Deputy Secretary expressed the U.S. desire to cooperate closely with Singapore as it prepares to assume the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2027, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of U.S.-ASEAN relations. The Deputy Secretary and Minister Teo reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Singapore strategic partnership. They discussed how to advance shared digital and technology priorities through Singapore's chairmanship, including trusted digital infrastructure, super intelligence, cybersecurity, and secure technology supply chains, including through Pax Silica.
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