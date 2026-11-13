Joint Statement On The G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting In Paris

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The following statement was released by the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union.

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Joint declaration following the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Paris on 9 and 10 November 2026

We, the G7 Foreign Ministers representing Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, along with the High Representative of the European Union, met under the 2026 French G7 Presidency in Paris, on 9 and 10 November 2026.

Ukraine

We reaffirmed our unwavering support to Ukraine and its courageous people as they defend their territorial integrity, sovereignty, freedom, and independence. We stand in full solidarity with the Ukrainian population suffering from daily Russian attacks affecting residential buildings, civilian infrastructure, and cultural heritage, as well as malicious hybrid activities against Ukraine and other partners. We condemned the campaign of strikes carried out against civilian shipping in the Black Sea area, which have significant consequences on global food security, and strengthened our commitment to safeguarding food supply chains.

We reiterated our support to ongoing U.S.-led efforts to facilitate peace through direct and serious negotiations. We reaffirmed the importance of securing a full, comprehensive, and reciprocal ceasefire. A reciprocal halt to attacks on all energy infrastructure and in the Black Sea to protect civilians, reduce disruption to energy, including heating, water and sanitation, and food supply and support greater stability in global markets is an important first step towards just and lasting peace. We reiterated that negotiations on the future security of Europe must include the Europeans.

As we pledged during the G7 Summit in Évian, we took stock of progress on supplying Ukraine with air defense capabilities, systems and interceptors, long-range capabilities and licenses that will allow it to increase its military production and to exercise its inherent right of self-defense. We remain committed to continuing and strengthening our efforts in this direction.

We acknowledged the need to address Ukraine's pressing financing needs for 2027 and beyond in a coordinated way to support Ukraine.

We condemned the provision of military assistance to Russia by North Korea and Iran, and the provision of weapons, military training and dual-use components by China, which enables the continuation of the war. We made clear our intention to continue to take action against these countries.

Building on the consensus among our leaders in Évian, we discussed increasing pressure on Russia's war economy, including through sanctions. We reaffirmed the commitment of our leaders to closely coordinate on sanctions against Russia. We reiterated our determination to focus on ships flying false flags or stateless ships, as well as structural enablers, such as insurers, oil traders, and intermediaries, to further disrupt and deter shadow fleet vessels used to circumvent sanctions.

We reaffirmed our support to Ukraine's energy security and resilience, and decided to step up our financial and material support to help the country get through the winter. We welcomed efforts to keep the repair of the Chornobyl New Safe Confinement high on the international agenda, as demonstrated by the donors' conference organized in Paris on 9 November by France, EBRD, and Ukraine. We also welcomed the ongoing projects coordinated through the Tallinn Mechanism under Italy's Chairpersonship to support Ukraine's civilian cyber resilience.

Middle East

On Iran, we commended the work of the regional mediators and reiterated our support for all diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching a lasting settlement that addresses international concerns over Iran's nuclear program and contributes to regional security. We reiterated that Iran must never be allowed to develop or acquire a nuclear weapon. We urged Iran to stop its support for nonstate armed groups in the region. Absent a diplomatic solution, we committed to continuing our coordination to economically and politically constrain the Iranian regime's ability to sow instability in the region and around the world.

We strongly condemned Iran's attacks against its neighbors and the disruption of international trade, energy security, and the global economy caused by the obstruction of transit passage through the Strait of Hormuz. We reaffirmed the importance of protecting civilians and civilian objects, and called on Iran to respect its international human rights and humanitarian law obligations. We called on Iran to cease its persistent attacks against civilian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. We reaffirmed our commitment to the right of safe and free passage and our opposition to any tolls, fees, illegal costs, discriminations or any limitation imposed on maritime transit through the Strait. We underscored the importance of the defensive activities undertaken by U.S. Central Command in the Strait of Hormuz to demine the waterway and escort civilian vessels. We recognized that the multinational, independent, and defensive initiative led by France and the UK can play an important role in facilitating the resumption of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz also by supporting the verification of the removal of all mines.

We reaffirmed our commitment to fully implement the obligations under all relevant UN Security Council resolutions sanctions and related restrictive measures reinstated in September 2025 through the snapback mechanism under UN Security Council resolution 2231, and called on all UN Member States to do the same. We urged Iran to return to compliance with its international obligations, and in particular to resume full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in order to restore transparency regarding the nature of its nuclear program.

We also expressed grave concern over Iranian involvement in violent plots against many of our citizens and territories. We recognized the United Kingdom's attribution of Iran's involvement in the incident at RAF Fairford on 27 September. Iran should be in no doubt that we are united and remain committed to safeguarding our sovereignty.

On Yemen, we condemned in the strongest terms the unacceptable continued strikes carried out by the Houthis in Yemen and against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including those on civilians and civilian infrastructure. We called on the Houthis to immediately cease all military actions and threats and refrain from any further escalation to enable a return to an inclusive political process. We expressed our solidarity with the Government of Yemen and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and reaffirmed their right to defend their security, sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with international law. We urged all actors, including Iran, to end their arming of and support for the Houthis, in violation of several United Nations Security Council resolutions. We expressed deep concern at the worsening humanitarian impact of the conflict and called for the protection of civilians and safe, unimpeded humanitarian access with the urgent opening of a humanitarian corridor in Taiz. We reiterated our call for the immediate and unconditional release of all humanitarian personnel, including the 70 UN staff who remain unjustly detained by the Houthis.

We reaffirmed the importance of maritime safety and security in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait. We shared the importance of continuing support to the Government of Yemen, including through capacity-building. We recognized the positive contribution of the EU maritime defensive operations EUNAVFOR ASPIDES and EUNAVFOR ATALANTA to restore maritime security and protect maritime shipping and the lives of seafarers in the Strait of Bab al-Mandab, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

On Lebanon, we stressed the need for all parties to fully respect the ceasefire and expressed support for implementation of the Trilateral Framework and of UN Security Council Resolution 1701. We reiterated that the disarmament of all non-state armed groups, foremost among them Hezbollah, remains essential to ensuring that all weapons are brought under the authority and control of the Lebanese state. We called on Lebanon and Israel to make progress implementing the pilot zones to allow for full and verifiable Hezbollah disarmament and Israeli redeployment as the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) deploy. We reiterated our support for the Lebanese authorities' efforts to achieve the disarmament of all non-state armed groups and for Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity. As the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is set to expire at the end of the year, we underscored the need for a robust, credible, and long-lasting security architecture in Lebanon in support of the LAF, in line with UN Security Council resolution 1701 and enabling further implementation of the Trilateral Framework. In calling for a strengthened LAF, we welcomed the establishment of the EU CSDP mission EU Support Mission in Lebanon (EUSM Lebanon). We called upon Lebanese actors to move forward in the adoption and implementation of financial reforms in view of agreeing on an IMF program.

On Gaza, we remained committed to the swift implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and to accelerate humanitarian, recovery and reconstruction efforts aimed at fostering long-term stability. We unequivocally condemned the attacks committed by Hamas on the 7th of October, reiterating that Hamas can have no role in Gaza's future and must decommission its weaponry. Israel must progressively withdraw from the Gaza Strip, under the conditions outlined in UN Security Council Resolution 2803. We stressed the urgent need for the safe, rapid, sustained, and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza and the opening of additional crossings, as well as the rehabilitation of humanitarian infrastructure and the protection of civilians. It is vital that all parties continue to engage constructively on the next steps outlined in the Comprehensive Plan, in pursuit of a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous coexistence, for the Israeli and Palestinian people, that advances Middle East peace and stability. We called for ending terrorist attacks and other actions which increase tensions and the risk of escalation in the West Bank.

On Syria, we reaffirmed our strong support for a peaceful and inclusive political transition towards a united, sovereign and stable Syria, ensuring respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms for all Syrians. We stressed the importance of fully implementing the arrangements reached on the peaceful integration of Northeast Syria and reiterated our commitment to fighting terrorism. We expressed concern over the situation in Southern Syria, calling for the protection of civilians and respect for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We also reaffirmed the importance of supporting Syria's economic recovery and reconstruction to achieve lasting stability and to enhance regional connectivity.

Indo-Pacific

We emphasised the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region which is prosperous and secure, and that protects shared principles including sovereignty, territorial integrity, the rule of law, and the peaceful settlement of disputes. We reiterated our commitment to upholding freedom of navigation and overflight in the region and called on States to abide by their obligations under international law, as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

We expressed our serious concerns over the situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea. We reaffirmed our strong opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo, particularly by force or coercion or any actions that raise tensions and risk escalation. We reiterated that the award rendered by the Arbitral Tribunal on 12 July 2016 is a significant milestone, which is final and legally binding upon the parties to the proceedings.

We stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. In the context of China's increasingly assertive activities in the waters east of Taiwan, which threaten regional stability, freedom of navigation and the safety of international shipping, we reaffirmed our opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo, particularly by force or coercion, or the threat thereof. We encouraged the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues through constructive dialogue. We also expressed our support for Taiwan's meaningful participation in international organizations.

We strongly condemned North Korea's unlawful nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs and reaffirmed our commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea, in accordance with all relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions. We underlined that increased cooperation between Russia and North Korea has serious consequences for European and Indo-Pacific security. We urged North Korea to immediately cease all assistance and to withdraw its troops. We reaffirmed our concern regarding cryptocurrency thefts and cybercrimes committed by North Korea and expressed the need to respond to its unlawful overseas labor program. We urged North Korea to immediately resolve the issue of abductions.

We remain deeply concerned by the deterioration of the human rights and humanitarian situation across Myanmar. We reiterated the need for the immediate de-escalation of violence, the unimpeded passage of humanitarian assistance, and a genuine and inclusive democratic process that reflects the will of the people of Myanmar.

Sudan

We were alarmed by the devastating consequences of the war on the Sudanese people and the growing risk of famine in parts of Darfur and Kordofan. Continued fighting, restrictions on humanitarian access and attacks, including by drones, affecting healthcare facilities, displacement camps and the infrastructure civilians rely on for food are putting lives at risk, which is being compounded by the impact of El Niño.

A year after the atrocities in El Fasher, we unequivocally condemned all violations and abuses against civilians, including conflict-related sexual violence against women and girls.

We called on all external actors to cease supplying or facilitating armed, logistical, and financial support to the belligerents and to use their influence to encourage the warring parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, lift restrictions on humanitarian access and support de-escalation, and avoid any action that could contribute to the conflict.

We underscored that, beyond an immediate cease-fire, a peaceful and durable resolution of the conflict is essential to securing unity and long-term stability in Sudan. In line with the principles stated at the Sudan Ministerial Conference in Berlin in April this year, we reaffirmed that a credible Sudanese civilian-led, inclusive, and transparent political dialogue process that addresses historical grievances and respects Sudan's sovereignty and territorial integrity is critical to securing a lasting peace.

We demanded the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces comply with international humanitarian law, engage in negotiations including with the Quad with a view to reaching a permanent ceasefire, and guarantee rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access.

We reiterated our full support to the work of the Quintet aiming to facilitate such a dialogue, in a process that should run in parallel to and in close alignment with efforts to secure a ceasefire. We call on the wider international community to support these efforts.

Horn of Africa

We noted with great concern the worsening security situation in the Horn of Africa, specifically between Ethiopia and Eritrea, which bears the risk of regional escalation amid rising cross-border tensions. We underlined the serious consequences further escalation could have for regional stability, already dire humanitarian crises, security and international trade, including in the Red Sea. We called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, pursue diplomatic solutions, and ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian access and the protection of civilians, especially women and children. We reaffirmed the importance of respecting the sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of all countries in the region. In particular, we supported efforts by the United Nations and the African Union to reduce tensions and to facilitate dialogue between the parties.

Haiti

We supported and welcomed the renewal of the Gang Suppression Force (GSF) mandate through March 2027, which aims to assist Haitian forces in restoring security and stability in Haiti. We also welcomed the renewal of the UN sanctions regime, which promotes accountability for individuals and entities who threaten peace, security, and stability in Haiti. We called for international support to strengthen the Haitian National Police and Haitian Armed Forces, uphold the rule of law, and combat impunity. We also called on all security actors operating in Haiti to prioritize the protection of Haitian civilians in all security operations.

We stressed the importance of organizing democratic elections in Haiti and noted the postponement of the first round of elections to July 2027. Noting progress made by the government and the Provisional Electoral Council in their work to advance Haiti's path to elected governance, we underlined the need to safeguard the credibility and integrity of the electoral process and underscored the responsibility of Haitian authorities to ensure their full and impartial implementation of the electoral decree. We called for concrete results that strengthen public confidence in the electoral process and contribute to a credible return to democratic governance. We noted with concerns regarding the participation of sanctioned individuals in the political process, which undermines accountability and public trust. The people of Haiti have a right to determine their future through credible democratic processes and leaders who serve the public interest with integrity.

We remain deeply concerned by the ongoing humanitarian crisis, widespread violence, and reports of human rights violations in Haiti. We urged the international community to intensify financial contributions to the UN Trust Fund, recognizing that the success of the UN-mandated hybrid mission depends on sustained multilateral support to resource its operations. We urged critical international support for humanitarian assistance for Haiti, in order to address the multiple crises facing the people of Haiti.

We also underscored the importance of laying the groundwork for Haiti's economic recovery with the support of international financial institutions and other multilateral partners. We welcomed the World Bank's Compact with the Haitian authorities as a common framework to assess Haitian-led reform efforts and strengthen accountability for results. We committed to working with diverse Haitian and international partners to promote greater coordination and complementarity of efforts.

Cuba

We expressed our concerns about the profound economic crisis and humanitarian needs facing the Cuban people, including shortages of food, fuel and medicines. We stressed the importance of improving humanitarian aid delivery mechanisms into and throughout Cuba in order to improve the welfare of the Cuban people.

We called on the Cuban authorities to pursue and implement significant and meaningful political and economic reforms to advance prosperity, respect for human rights, and the legitimate aspirations of the Cuban people, and to take concrete steps towards multi-party democratic governance, press freedom, and freedom of expression and association. We also called on the Cuban authorities to release all individuals who have been arbitrarily detained. We encouraged constructive and inclusive dialogue in order to find a way out of the crisis.

Venezuela

We acknowledged the will of the people of Venezuela to turn the page on the country's prolonged political and economic crisis. In this regard, we reaffirmed our full support for the ongoing reconciliation talks that bring together the interim government and the delegation representing the National Assembly elected in 2015 and which have already yielded measurable progress. We called on all parties to continue to engage in good faith on the path leading from the restoration of institutions and the rule of law to the holding of free and fair elections.

We emphasised the particular importance of providing guarantees to all parties and civil society organizations to enable their participation in the democratic process. We called for the release of all political prisoners.

We acknowledged that Venezuela's economic recovery is inextricably linked to the political reconciliation process and encouraged investments and commercial deals that help build a more stable and prosperous future for the Venezuelan people. We also offered emergency humanitarian response and civil protection activities following the devastating twin earthquakes on June 24, 2026.

UN reform and efficiency of humanitarian assistance

Committed to making the UN more efficient and effective, accountable and impactful, we welcomed ongoing efforts under the UN80, as well as humanitarian reform initiatives, including the Humanitarian Reset. These latter initiatives aim to strengthen the humanitarian system through better coordination, mandate delineation, and consolidation of common services and critical enablers, while remaining fully open to all impartial humanitarian actors and in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter. We reiterated the importance of maintaining sustained momentum in driving forward reform at this critical juncture for the UN.

We commended the work of the G7 working group on the efficiency of the humanitarian supply chain (LOG+7), which is one of the most strategic drivers to increase the impact of assistance in a context of a significant decrease in financing and worsening of crises. These efforts towards a more integrated supply chain, including the reinforcement of the existing humanitarian hubs and pooling of resources, will help reach a greater proportion of the population in need without budgetary changes, and thereby contributing to address growing humanitarian needs including food insecurity and malnutrition in all its forms. This work will continue within the framework of the Humanitarian Leadership Group on Supply Chain led by the European Union and through the UN80 integrated supply chain initiative.

Food security and nutrition

We stressed our commitment to food security and nutrition to address the consequences of conflicts and instability, and to strengthen food systems resilience. We called for continuing action to address the disruptions to food trade in the Black Sea in the context of the war in Ukraine, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the El Niño phenomenon. Together, in 2026, we mobilized 2.5 billion USD of international funding to address the crisis in the Middle East, adding to our long-term commitment to more resilient food systems and fertilizer markets.

Forced displacement of people

We noted the serious impact of conflict, violence, and instability on affected countries and regions, as well as on broader regional and international security affecting the security of civilian populations. This constitutes a driver of forced displacement and irregular migration, and exposes victims of human trafficking to acute forms of abuse and exploitation.

Malicious hybrid activities

We condemned persistent malicious hybrid activities by states and non-state actors aimed at undermining the security and stability of the G7 Members and partner countries, through coordinated and deliberate campaigns, including acts of sabotage against critical infrastructure, malicious cyber activities, foreign information manipulation and interference, and the instrumentalization of migration. Such actions risk unintended effects, escalation, and miscalculation.

We reaffirmed our determination to act resolutely and in a coordinated manner to address hybrid campaigns, using all available tools to prevent, deter, and respond to these actions, irrespective of their origin, scale and intensity. We stressed the need to reinforce our common efforts and accelerate work on all relevant work strands, in order to strengthen resilience, enhance preparedness, and protect critical infrastructure.

Transnational Organized Crime

We expressed concern about the increasingly sophisticated methods, violence, and reach of transnational organized criminal groups worldwide, in particular those involved in drug trafficking, human trafficking, and migrant smuggling, and underscored the importance of international cooperation to strengthen maritime security, combat illicit trafficking networks, and dismantle these groups.

We also recognized that online scams are a form of rapidly growing transnational organized crime that poses a threat to regional and international peace and security, and stressed the need to strengthen collaboration, including with the private sector, as appropriate, and to disrupt online scam networks, which may be linked to other forms of transnational organized crime.

Maritime and port security

We reaffirmed the absolute necessity of ensuring maritime safety and security, and of safeguarding freedom of navigation worldwide, in accordance with international law as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), in order to prevent any lasting disruption to global supply chains, particularly with regard to energy, fertilizers and food products, because this can seriously affect vulnerable economies and populations. We recalled the global pledge initiated by the EU of 12 October 2026 on maintaining the integrity of the international law of the sea“No Fees, No Tolls”.

We also underlined the need to strengthen the resilience and protection of critical undersea infrastructure, particularly submarine energy infrastructure and telecommunications cables, and their landing stations, including through enhanced international cooperation, information-sharing, redundancy and rapid repair capabilities. We encouraged practical cooperation with industry to improve access to repair vessels, equipment and spare parts, and to facilitate timely authorizations and port access for repairs, consistent with applicable international law and national requirements.

In order to strengthen operational cooperation across our key maritime ports or relevant authorities, we, together with Brazil and the Republic of Korea, launched the G7+ Ports Network to Combat Drug Trafficking. This network will help strengthen operational cooperation, the exchange of information and the sharing of best practices to protect our ports from drug trafficking, in coordination and coherence with existing initiatives such as the European Ports Alliance, the European Coalition Against Drugs and the Maritime Safety Committee, and with the support of international organizations, in particular the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

We welcomed the work of the members of the G7++“Friends of the Gulf of Guinea” group to create opportunities for deeper engagement with the Yaoundé Architecture for strengthening partnerships in the fields of training, capacity-building and joint operations, as well as our judicial cooperation to facilitate the prosecution of traffickers apprehended at sea.

We welcomed the work carried out by the members of the G7 and Nordic Baltic 8++ Shadow Fleet Task Force and reiterated our commitment to enhance G7 coordination with partners to further disrupt and deter the global shadow fleet engaged in illegal, unsafe or environmentally perilous activities.

Resilience of critical satellite infrastructure

We also recognized the need to strengthen the resilience of critical satellite infrastructure, including satellites, ground stations and control centres, and their supporting terrestrial connections and power supplies. We encouraged stronger protection against physical and cyber threats and harmful interference, as well as redundancy and contingency arrangements to maintain essential services.

Taking into account the interdependence of undersea, satellite and terrestrial networks, we encouraged cooperation among competent authorities and operators on risk assessment, timely and secure incident information-sharing, and preparedness exercises. Such cooperation should support rapid service restoration, including through complementary connectivity options for essential communications, while safeguarding sensitive information.

Frontier models

We recognized the opportunities offered by frontier models to advance science and strengthen our economies, while also noting the need to ensure the secure and trustworthy development of these advanced systems and models through adequate safeguards and human-centric adoption, taking into account that they can pose risks, including for society and economic security.

We acknowledged that frontier models can be misused by state and non-state malicious actors, including for malicious cyber activities and criminal activities, or to acquire and enhance chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear or explosive capabilities.

We recognized the importance of strengthening the security and resilience of frontier models to advance innovation, economic prosperity, and national security. The developments and issues are complex. That is why it is key that governments, international organizations businesses and academia engage in discussions on model adoption.

We will pursue our discussion to advance a secure innovation ecosystem for trusted frontier model deployment including through efforts started with the Hiroshima AI Process.

Economic security and critical minerals

We reaffirmed our shared concerns regarding the use of non-market policies and practices and economic coercion, especially on critical minerals and their related dual-use items. We will work towards strengthening our competitiveness and addressing the root causes of our common challenges. We affirmed the importance of the G7 Coordination Platform on Economic Coercion to build a common response to economic coercion and further promote cooperation with partners beyond the G7.

We further recognized the importance of maintaining and strengthening of our midstream and downstream industries' competitiveness, including in relation to critical minerals, by protecting critical technologies and commit to working within the G7 and with partners to coordinate on policy measures for technology control.

Recognizing the strategic role of critical minerals value chains for the economic prosperity and security of our countries, and in light of the high market concentration in certain economies in the critical minerals sector, we reiterated the urgency of reducing strategic dependencies and vulnerabilities by diversifying and securing trusted supply chains to build up our collective resilience.

In that regard, we recognized the importance of the measures announced at the Evian Summit to ensure critical minerals supply chains resilience and security.

We commended the expansion of the G7 Critical Minerals Resilience and Production Alliance which builds on the G7 Critical Minerals Production Alliance launched under Canada's G7 Presidency in 2025. This expanded Alliance and other platforms provide a venue for cooperation within the G7 and with partner countries in order to facilitate discussion, support data-driven decision-making and foster coordination among members to strengthen diversification and resilience of critical minerals value chains.

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