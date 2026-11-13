FIR Against Kangana Ranaut In Shimla Over Social Media Posts On Gandhi Family

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Nov 14 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh Police registered an FIR against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in Shimla over her social media posts targeting the Gandhi family, following a complaint alleging that her remarks were "inflammatory" and had the potential to disturb public peace.

The case was registered on Friday, November 13, on the basis of a complaint filed by retired Captain Atul Sharma, a resident of Shimla. The FIR has been lodged under Sections 196(1)(b), 353(2) and 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In his complaint, Sharma stated that Ranaut had shared a series of posts through her verified social media account on November 10, containing what he described as "highly inflammatory insinuations" regarding the deaths of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her sons, Sanjay Gandhi and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The complainant also objected to references made to Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who was allegedly described in the posts as a "mysterious foreign national".

According to Sharma, the posts insinuated that Sonia Gandhi had entered the Gandhi family before members of the ruling family were killed one after another, eventually paving the way for her to take 'charge' of the government. The posts allegedly accompanied this narrative with the remark, "How convenient."

The complaint further cited Ranaut's claim regarding the events following the death of Sanjay Gandhi, alleging that his wife, Maneka Gandhi, was "thrown out" of the family residence.

Sharma contended that the social media posts went beyond the scope of political criticism and represented a calculated attempt to circulate "inflammatory" narratives. He stated that such content could trigger public hostility, disrupt peace and encourage enmity between different groups.

The complainant also stated that the posts contained misleading information.

Following the registration of the FIR, the Himachal Pradesh Police has initiated an investigation into the allegations levelled against the BJP MP.

The claims made in the complaint are being examined as part of the ongoing probe.

This came as Ranaut, earlier this week, questioned the timing of Sonia Gandhi acquiring Indian citizenship, pointing to her marriage and her decision to become an Indian citizen in 1983. She made a series of accusations against Sonia Gandhi. In an Instagram Story, she questioned the political rise of 'mysterious foreign national' Sonia Gandhi.