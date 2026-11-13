Bengaluru Weather LATEST Update: Will Cloudy Skies Bring Rain Today? Check Temperature, IMD Forecast

Bengaluru will have generally mild weather on Saturday, November 14, with cloud cover. Temperatures could rise to 28 degree Celsius in the afternoon although temperatures should be pleasant in the early morning. There is unlikely to be any rain so most outdoor activities shouldn't be affected.

However, the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows that there will be some cloud in Bengaluru. They have not issued a weather alert for the area.

Bengaluru Weather Today: Temperature, Humidity & Rainfall

The forecast indicates that temperatures in Bengaluru will reach a high of 28.3 degree Celsius. The low should be around 17.8C.Humidity should be around 81% and there is a 9% chance of rain.

Sunrise was 6:18AM and sunset is expected to be at 5:50PM. The pressure in the area is 101.8kPa. The UV index is 0.4.

Bengaluru Weather Tomorrow

On Sunday, November 15 temperatures should be between 18.3C and 27C. There could be cloud cover. Bengaluru residents can keep up to date with the latest forecast ahead of their weekend activities.