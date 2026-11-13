Mathura: Narrow Escape For 40 Passengers As Bus Catches Fire On Yamuna Expressway

MENAFN - IANS) Mathura, Nov 14 (IANS) Panic gripped passengers after a moving bus suddenly caught fire on the Raya Cut Bridge of the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district during the early hours of Saturday. Around 40 passengers were travelling in the bus when the incident occurred. Fortunately, all of them were evacuated safely on time, and no casualties have been reported.

According to the police, information about the incident was received by Police Response Vehicle (PRV) 5840 at around 1.38 a.m. on Saturday. The bus had caught fire on the bridge under the jurisdiction of the Raya police station.

Acting promptly, the Inspector in Charge reached the spot along with a police team and informed the Fire Department. Fire tenders soon arrived at the location and launched an operation to extinguish the blaze. After nearly one-and-a-half hours of sustained efforts, firefighters managed to bring the fire completely under control.

Mahavan Circle Officer (CO) Sanjeev Kumar Rai said that the police team immediately reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. The Fire Department was alerted, following which firefighters arrived and began rescue and firefighting operations.

He confirmed that all passengers had been safely evacuated from the bus and no casualties had been reported.

According to preliminary information, the bus, bearing registration number MP14ZH5063, belonged to Khajuraho Travels. It was being driven by Jitendra, son of Mohanlal, a resident of Naugaon in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district.

The bus was travelling from Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Chhatarpur with approximately 40 passengers on board when the fire broke out. A suspected short circuit in the electrical wiring triggered the blaze while the vehicle was crossing the Raya Cut Bridge. The flames quickly spread, engulfing the bus and destroying passengers' belongings.

The incident triggered panic among passengers, but timely intervention by the police and Fire Department ensured that everyone was rescued safely.

Police personnel remained at the spot after the incident. Officials said no complaint had been received so far and further legal action would be initiated if one was filed.