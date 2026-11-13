US Flight Disruption: Air India Advises Passengers To Check Latest Status

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Air India on Saturday advised passengers to check the latest status of their flights and plan their journey to the airport accordingly, amid massive disruption at the US airports.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted a nationwide ground stop that had halted departures at US airports after a communications failure, though airlines warned that disruption and cancellations could continue.

“A nationwide ground stop is currently in effect across the US due to communication outages affecting air traffic operations. As a result, departures from airports across US are impacted, with possible consequential disruptions to Air India flights to and from the US,” Air India said in a statement posted on X.

“Our teams continue to closely monitor the situation and will share updates as available,” it added.

The cancellation of US flights happened after a communications problem affected air traffic operations. The notice announcing the cancellation did not specify the cause of the failure or say that airline schedules had returned to normal.

Earlier, the FAA's Air Traffic Control System Command Center said the ground stop remained in effect across a large portion of the country, although some coastal facilities had been able to release international departures.

In an update, American Airlines said some flights from certain airports were beginning to receive clearance to depart. At that point, most departures remained paused, and the airline expected further disruption, including unavoidable cancellations.

American advised customers to check their flight status and review its travel alert for options. Its warning was issued before the FAA's cancellation advisory.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters earlier that officials had acted as a precaution following a telecommunications outage affecting the FAA. "There is no indication as of yet that this was a nefarious attack," he said at the time. That preliminary assessment did not rule out a cyberattack.