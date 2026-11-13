TMC MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay Comments On ED Assets Attachment Case

TMC MLA Supports Legal Action in ED Asset Attachment Case

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 14 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said that the law must take its own course against any individual found guilty of wrongdoing, while commenting on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) attachment of immovable assets worth Rs 2.78 crore belonging to former Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner (DC) Santanu Sinha Biswas and his associates.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Chattopadhyay said that if it is established that the properties were illegally acquired, Biswas should be taken into custody. "If somebody makes any mistake or any illegal work, if the police arrest him, I have nothing to say. If it is proved that it is his property and that is illegally earned his property, then it is he will be taken into custody," he said.

The remarks came after the ED's Kolkata Zonal Office-II provisionally attached immovable properties of Santanu Sinha Biswas, his family members and associates in connection with the case involving history-sheeter Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu and others. According to the ED, the attached properties include three flats in Kolkata and land at Kandi in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

The properties have been identified as Proceeds of Crime (PoC) and provisionally attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The ED investigation was initiated on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by the West Bengal Police against Sona Pappu and others. The FIRs involved allegations of serious offences, including murder, extortion and land-grabbing.

Earlier, ED had conducted searches at multiple premises on April 1, April 19, April 26 and May 22 in Kolkata and nearby places, including the residential premises of Santanu, Jay S Kamdar, Sona Pappu and others, which led to seizure of cash amounting to Rs 1.64 crore, gold jewellery, one Toyota Fortuner car and one unlicensed Gun (Revolver) along with several incriminating documents and digital devices. Subsequently, ED had also arrested Kamdar, Santanu and Sona Pappu under section 19(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in the case, and all three persons are currently under judicial custody. ED said its investigation has revealed that Proceeds of Crime were generated through illegal activities, including extortion, grabbing of real estate properties, and unauthorised building construction through entities controlled by Sona Pappu, Kamdar and associates. (ANI)