Gold, Silver Rates Today, November 14: Check 22K, 24K Gold Prices And Silver Rates In Your City
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver (1 kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,28,860
|Rs 1,40,670
|Rs 1,82,800
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,28,670
|Rs 1,40,330
|Rs 1,82,725
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,28,490
|Rs 1,40,270
|Rs 1,82,825
|Chennai
|Rs 1,28,930
|Rs 1,40,620
|Rs 1,82,825
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,28,850
|Rs 1,40,660
|Rs 1,82,885
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,28,900
|Rs 1,40,720
|Rs 1,82,760
Gold and silver prices vary slightly across Indian cities because of differences in local dealer premiums, transportation and insurance costs. Consequently, buyers may notice minor variations in bullion rates depending on their location.
Among the major cities, Chennai recorded a higher 24-carat gold reference rate than Mumbai, while Kolkata had comparatively lower prices. Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad also reported slight differences in their gold and silver rates.
Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including international bullion prices, fluctuations in the rupee against the US dollar, import duties and domestic demand. Changes in local market premiums also contribute to variations in city-wise rates.
The domestic gold rate is calculated using international gold prices converted into Indian rupees, along with applicable import-related costs. Silver prices similarly respond to international market movements, currency fluctuations and industrial demand.
It is important for jewellery buyers to remember that the displayed bullion rates are reference prices and do not represent the final jewellery bill. A 3% GST, making charges and any applicable wastage charges are added separately when purchasing jewellery.
The bullion market remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Therefore, rates generally remain unchanged until trading resumes on Monday, although buyers should check the latest available quotations before making a purchase.
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