Gold, Silver Rates Today, November 14: Check 22K, 24K Gold Prices And Silver Rates In Your City

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold prices remained elevated in India on Saturday, November 14, while silver rates witnessed a decline compared with the previous close. According to All India Bullion, the latest bullion market reference rates showed a rise of Rs 429 per 10 grams in 24-carat gold, representing a gain of 0.31%. Silver, meanwhile, dropped Rs 2,108 per kg, registering a decline of 1.14%. The latest Mumbai reference rate placed 24-carat gold at Rs 1,40,472 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,28,672 per 10 grams. Silver was quoted at Rs 1,82,725 per kg. Gold and Silver Rates Today - November 14, 2026

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1 kg) Delhi Rs 1,28,860 Rs 1,40,670 Rs 1,82,800 Mumbai Rs 1,28,670 Rs 1,40,330 Rs 1,82,725 Kolkata Rs 1,28,490 Rs 1,40,270 Rs 1,82,825 Chennai Rs 1,28,930 Rs 1,40,620 Rs 1,82,825 Bengaluru Rs 1,28,850 Rs 1,40,660 Rs 1,82,885 Hyderabad Rs 1,28,900 Rs 1,40,720 Rs 1,82,760

Gold and silver prices vary slightly across Indian cities because of differences in local dealer premiums, transportation and insurance costs. Consequently, buyers may notice minor variations in bullion rates depending on their location.

Among the major cities, Chennai recorded a higher 24-carat gold reference rate than Mumbai, while Kolkata had comparatively lower prices. Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad also reported slight differences in their gold and silver rates.

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including international bullion prices, fluctuations in the rupee against the US dollar, import duties and domestic demand. Changes in local market premiums also contribute to variations in city-wise rates.

The domestic gold rate is calculated using international gold prices converted into Indian rupees, along with applicable import-related costs. Silver prices similarly respond to international market movements, currency fluctuations and industrial demand.

It is important for jewellery buyers to remember that the displayed bullion rates are reference prices and do not represent the final jewellery bill. A 3% GST, making charges and any applicable wastage charges are added separately when purchasing jewellery.

The bullion market remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Therefore, rates generally remain unchanged until trading resumes on Monday, although buyers should check the latest available quotations before making a purchase.