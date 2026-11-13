Suneeta Rao Recalls Singing Tamil Song 'Adi Paru Mangatha' For A. R. Rahman In 1994

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Singer Suneeta Rao has looked back at recording the song 'Adi Paru Mangatha' for music maestro A. R. Rahman in 1994, calling it one of the best-produced playback songs she has ever sung.

Sharing the memory, she revealed that despite coming from a Telugu-speaking family, she only recorded the Tamil version of the playful, mischievous number, which was based on a card game.

“In 1994 I sang this song called“Adi paru Mangata” for A. R. Rehman. Based on a card game, the lyrics were mischievous and playful. Strangely enough even though I come from a Telugu speaking family, I only sang the Tamil version,” she wrote in the caption.

She added:“Nevertheless it remains one of the best produced playback songs I have ever sung #pareehoonmain #suneetarao #arrehman #tamilfilmsongs #tollywood.”

'Adi Paru Mangatha' featured in the 1994 film“May Maadham”. The Tamil-language romantic musical film directed by Venus Balu.

The film stars Vineeth and Sonali Kulkarni, with music by A. R. Rahman. It is an uncredited remake of the 1953 Hollywood film Roman Holiday. The movie was released on 9 September 1994. It follows a young girl, bored of her life being scheduled by her dad embarks on an adventurous trip to Madras to only find her life upside down.

Talking about Suneeta, she started her career with the song Suneeta Senorita in 1989. She became popular with the song "Paree Hoon main".

Suneeta released a Hindi pop album entitled Dhuan in 1991 with Gramophone Company India, which sold over 75,000 copies, with music by Lesle Lewis. The song and video of "Paree" from the album made Suneeta Rao a household name, leading the press to affectionately crown her the "Paree of the Masses".

Her early association with A. R. Rahman was "Adi Paru Mangatha", from the 1994 Tamil film May Madham.

Two videos that hit the screen were for the songs "Dehka Dehka" and "Kesariya", two folksy upbeat tracks that reinstated Rao at the top of the charts. She then released a new single and music video entitled "Chhoti Chhoti Baatein" as part of the Magnasound album A Reason To Smile on the occasion of 50 years of Indian Independence.

She also featured in a group song in the album called "Wajah Muskurane Ki".