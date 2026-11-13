PM Modi Pays Tribute To Pandit Nehru On Birth Anniversary As India Celebrates Children's Day

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, on his birth anniversary, which is observed across the country as Children's Day.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi posted a brief message paying tribute to the late Prime Minister. "Paying tribute to late PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary," he said.

November 14 is celebrated as Children's Day across India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was popularly known as 'Chacha Nehru' because of his affection for children.

He strongly believed that children were the foundation of the nation's future and that their education, upbringing and overall development were essential for the country's progress.

Pandit Nehru consistently emphasised the importance of nurturing young minds and providing them with opportunities to learn, grow and contribute to society. His vision for a progressive India placed considerable importance on children's welfare and education.

Before Pandit Nehru's death in 1964, Children's Day in India was observed on November 20, coinciding with the date recognised internationally as World Children's Day by the United Nations.

Following Pandit Nehru's demise, Parliament adopted a resolution to commemorate his birth anniversary as Children's Day in recognition of his affection for children and his contributions to their welfare.

Since then, November 14 has been celebrated annually as Children's Day, also known as 'Bal Diwas', across the country.

The occasion serves as a reminder of the need to safeguard children's rights and ensure access to quality education, healthcare and opportunities for overall development.

It also highlights the responsibility of families, educational institutions and society to create a secure and encouraging environment for children.

Schools and educational institutions mark the occasion with enthusiasm through cultural programmes and recreational activities.

Teachers often speak about Pandit Nehru's vision and his emphasis on education during morning assemblies.

Students participate in dance performances, songs, skits, fancy dress competitions, storytelling sessions and poetry recitations. Several schools also organise sports competitions, games and other activities to encourage creativity, teamwork and physical fitness.

The celebrations provide children with an opportunity to showcase their abilities while enjoying a break from their regular academic routine. Through these activities, Children's Day reinforces the importance of a happy, healthy and enriching childhood.