Ashok Gehlot Visits Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at AIIMS

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot prayed for the speedy recovery of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is currently undergoing medical treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Gehlot visited AIIMS Delhi on Friday to inquire about Dhankhar's health.

In a post on X, he said, "Met with former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is admitted to AIIMS Hospital in Delhi, and enquired about his well-being. Over the past few days, Dhankhar has suddenly fallen ill two or three times, which is concerning. I pray to God for his speedy recovery and a long life."

Dhankhar (75) was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Wednesday, under the care of Dr Sandeep Seth, the sources said. This is not the first time Dhankar has faced a medical emergency. In March 2025, he was admitted to the critical care unit at AIIMS after complaining of chest pain and subsequently underwent angioplasty. He also fainted during the golden jubilee celebrations of Kumaon University in Nainital in June 2025. In January 2026, he reportedly lost consciousness twice at his residence while heading to the washroom. Dhankhar served as India's 14th Vice-President from August 2022 until his resignation on July 21, 2025. Further details about his present health condition are awaited. (ANI)