Rajasthan CM and UK CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Mark Children's Day 2026

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 14 (ANI): On the occasion of Children's Day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa interacted with children at Jawahar Circle Park in Jaipur on Saturday as they joined the people of the city for a morning walk. The leaders spent time with children at the park, marking the occasion with interactions during their morning visit.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended greetings on Children's Day and reiterated the government's commitment to the safety, education and well-being of children. In a post on X, Dhami said, "Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the people of the state on Children's Day. Children are our hope for tomorrow. Their smiles reflect a happy society, and their dreams hold the foundation of a strong and prosperous nation."

समस्त प्रदेशवासियों को बाल दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। बच्चे हमारे आने वाले कल की उम्मीद हैं, उनकी मुस्कान में खुशहाल समाज की झलक और उनके सपनों में एक सशक्त एवं समृद्ध देश की नींव छिपी है। हमारा संकल्प है कि प्रदेश का हर बच्चा सुरक्षित, शिक्षित, स्वस्थ और आत्मविश्वास से परिपूर्ण हो। इसके लिए हमारी सरकार बच्चों को गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा, बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं, पोषण, छात्रवृत्ति और अपनी प्रतिभा को निखारने के पर्याप्त अवसर उपलब्ध कराने के लिए निरंतर प्रयासरत है। - Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 14, 2026

He further highlighted the initiatives being undertaken by the state government to ensure better opportunities for children. "We are committed to ensuring that every child in the state is safe, educated, healthy and full of self-confidence. To this end, our government is continually working to provide children with quality education, better healthcare, nutrition, scholarships and ample opportunities to nurture their talents," he added.

Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to the first Prime Minister of Independent India. Jawaharlal Nehru was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children. After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India. Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964. He became the prime minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country. On this day, a number of activities are organised for students in schools nationwide, such as games, competitions, and so on, while government bodies pay tribute to the late prime minister and organise commemorative events on this day. In 1954, the United Nations declared November 20 as Universal Children's Day and India used to celebrate Children's Day on that day before 1956, but after the death of Prime Minister Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Parliament unanimously declaring the day of Nehru's birth anniversary as National Children's Day. (ANI)