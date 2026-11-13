Telangana Weather Alert: Cold Wave To Intensify After Cyclone Akvan, Check Hyderabad Forecast

Telangana Weather Alert: The state is bracing itself against cold morning temperatures and lower than average temperatures due to Cyclone Akvan over Bay of Bengal. View the temperature changes in Hyderabad and latest IMD predictions.

COLD WAVE ALERT! Cold waves have already started causing shivers to Telugu people. The temperature in Telangana is falling day by day. Weather experts now say that due to the coming Cyclone Akvan in Bay of Bengal, the cold winds will affect Telangana. Let's see if it will ease cold or cause harsh winter in the region.

According to Meteorological department, Cyclone Akvan may develop in the Bay of Bengal on Nov 16 or 17. The impact of cyclone will not only be felt in Andhra Pradesh but also in Telangana. If the cyclone hits a particular place, then the intensity of rain and cold will be decided. Akvan most likely hit the coast of the AP just like Arnab and Murasu. So, from Nov 21 to 24, there will be moderate to heavy rains in the east districts of Telangana.

However, if it hits towards Odisha-West Bengal then the weather in Telangana will change. There won't be any harsh cold after Nov 20 and temperatures will rise. But if it hits towards Bangladesh-Myanmar then Telangana will face harsh cold waves and temperatures will fall. As the temperatures have already fallen to 10 degrees, they will fall further which means we can expect temperatures to fall to single digit. It depends on where the cyclone hits.

Telangana is currently facing very harsh cold. Temperatures are falling to near 10 degrees in Zaheerabad of Sangareddy districts. Adilabad is facing cold as temperatures are falling to near 12 degree. Nizamabad, Ramagundam, Khammam, Hanamkonda and Mahabubnagar are witnessing temperatures of around 15 degrees. Hyderabad is also witnessing the cold. Rajendranagar recorded 12.5 degrees. ICRISAT area of Patancheru recorded 13 degrees. Moula Ali, Serilingampally, Alwal, Dulapally, West Marredpally, Hayathnagar, Kapra and Medchal are witnessing harsh cold. The Telangana Weatherman said that cold winds will continue till Nov 20 and temperatures may fall further.

"There is already a low-pressure area developed in the southeast Bay of Bengal," said Prakhar Jain, MD and RTGS CEO of Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA). "It will move towards northwest and will become a depression by the morning of November 15. The cyclone will develop into a cyclone by the evening of November 16 in the central Bay of Bengal. Fishermen should not go out from Sunday as it will be rough seas. Those already at sea should come back to the shore. Under the effect of Cyclone Akvan, there will be winds of 40 to 50 kmph in Andaman Sea and south east Bay of Bengal. Weather models show that it will move towards the north west direction towards the North Tamil Nadu and Coastal AP regions. However, there is still no clarity in terms of where exactly the cyclone will hit, its intensity and its landfall. We are closely watching the weather situation and will keep the public updated," he added.