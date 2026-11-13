Houthis Claim Fresh Attacks On Saudi Military And Energy Sites

Reuters reported on Friday, November 13, that the Iran-aligned group claimed to have fired two ballistic missiles at gatherings of Saudi forces in Al-Tuwal, in the southern border province of Jazan. The announcement came hours after Saudi Civil Defence declared that the danger in the province had passed.

The Houthis also claimed in a separate statement that they had attacked King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and a pumping station along Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline. The group did not provide details about the weapons used in the alleged attacks or report any confirmed damage.

The reported targeting of the East-West pipeline is particularly significant because the route has become increasingly important to Saudi oil exports amid disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Arabia has redirected approximately four million barrels of crude oil per day through the pipeline to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, representing nearly 4% of global oil supply, according to Reuters. The route provides an alternative export corridor while regional fighting continues to affect energy transportation through the Gulf.

The pipeline connects oil-producing areas in eastern Saudi Arabia with export facilities on the Red Sea, allowing the kingdom to reduce its reliance on shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Jazan, which borders Yemen, is also home to a major Saudi Aramco refinery with a processing capacity of 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day. The facility and other energy infrastructure in southern Saudi Arabia have previously faced missile and drone attacks claimed by the Houthis.

The latest claims come amid an escalation in hostilities between the Houthis and the coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognised government. Reuters reported that fighting intensified after Houthi advances towards the strategically important Bab el-Mandeb Strait in September.

The Bab el-Mandeb connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and is a major international shipping route, making renewed fighting in the area a concern for regional security and global trade.

The latest developments add to concerns about the security of Saudi Arabia's military installations, airports and energy infrastructure as the wider Middle East conflict continues to disrupt oil transportation and maritime trade.

A separate Reuters report said the Saudi-led coalition announced on Thursday that it had intercepted and destroyed two Houthi drones, one in the Riyadh region and another in the kingdom's Eastern Province. Saudi Arabia did not immediately comment on the reported attacks on its energy facilities.