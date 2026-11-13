Diabetes In The Americas: 112 Million Adults Live With The Disease

WASHINGTON, USA – In the region of the Americas, 112 million adults live with diabetes, representing about 13 percent of the adult population. In addition, 43 million people aged 30 and older living with diabetes do not receive treatment. Ahead of World Diabetes Day, observed on November 14, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is calling for stronger early detection, expanded access to quality health services and treatment, and measures to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes and its complications.

Worldwide, more than 40 percent of people living with diabetes are unaware they have the condition. Without a diagnosis, many people cannot access the treatment and support they need. In the Americas, diabetes is among the leading causes of death and disability.

“Taking early action on diabetes can change the course of the disease and prevent complications that affect the health and quality of life of millions of people,” said Dr Jarbas Barbosa, director of PAHO.“We need to strengthen primary health care to detect the disease as early as possible and ensure that diagnosis is accompanied by access to quality care and treatment,” he added.

World Diabetes Day 2026 is being observed under the theme“Early Action on Diabetes,” highlighting the importance of early diagnosis and comprehensive care. One of the global targets endorsed by World Health Organization (WHO) member states calls for at least 80 percent of people living with diabetes to be diagnosed by 2030.

Timely diagnosis to prevent complications

Type 2 diabetes, the most common form of the disease, can develop gradually and cause few or no noticeable symptoms in its early stages. Symptoms include increased thirst, frequent urination, fatigue, and blurred vision.

“Many people may be living with type 2 diabetes without knowing it because symptoms can be mild or go unnoticed,” said Dr Carmen Antini, PAHO regional advisor on Diabetes Prevention and Control.“It is essential that people recognise the warning signs and that primary health care services have the capacity to detect the disease early and ensure the necessary treatment and follow-up,” she added.

Strengthening prevention and response through primary health care

In many cases, type 2 diabetes can be prevented or delayed through healthy eating, regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, and avoiding tobacco use. Prevention also requires environments that make these choices easier, including access to healthy foods, safe spaces for physical activity, and quality health services.

The challenge is particularly significant in the Americas, where 67.5 percent of adults were overweight or obese in 2022 and 35.6 percent did not engage in sufficient physical activity.

For those already living with diabetes, early diagnosis, access to treatment, and regular follow-up are essential to prevent complications. Primary health care plays a key role in identifying people at risk and ensuring comprehensive, continuous, person-centered care.

Through its Better Care for Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) initiative, PAHO supports countries in strengthening the prevention, detection, and management of diabetes and other diseases at the primary health care level. Actions include developing clinical pathways, training health care teams, strengthening information systems, and implementing measures to expand access to essential medicines and technologies.

As part of its World Diabetes Day activities, PAHO held a regional webinar on 11 November on early action on diabetes. The webinar presented experiences from Belize and Panama in strengthening diabetes care at the primary health care level, as well as technical resources to support health care teams.