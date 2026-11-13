G7 Foreign Ministers Reiterating Importance Of Maintaining Peace And Stability Across Taiwan Strait

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

TAIPEI, Taiwan – Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung highly welcomes and sincerely appreciates the joint statement issued on November 11 by the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers and the high representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy following the G7 foreign ministers meeting held in Paris, France, from November 9 to 10, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced.

The statement stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and reaffirmed opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo, particularly by force or coercion, in the context of China's increasingly assertive activities in the waters east of Taiwan, which it said threaten regional stability, freedom of navigation, and the safety of international shipping. It encouraged the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues through constructive dialogue and articulated support for Taiwan's meaningful participation in international organisations.

Expressing serious concerns over the situation in the East and South China Seas, the statement further emphasised the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific that is prosperous and secure and that protects shared principles, including sovereignty, territorial integrity, the rule of law, and the peaceful settlement of disputes. It reiterated a commitment to upholding freedom of navigation and overflight in the region and called on states to abide by their obligations under international law as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

G7 members once again reiterated the significance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, as they did following the conclusion of the G7 summit earlier this year on June 17, which clearly shows the international consensus on upholding the status quo across the Taiwan Strait and demonstrates the importance of Taiwan Strait peace and stability to global security and prosperity.

MOFA emphasises that Taiwan, as a responsible and democratic Indo-Pacific nation, will continue to deepen cooperation with G7 members, like-minded nations, and other global partners to jointly defend the rules-based international order; staunchly safeguard universal values such as freedom, democracy, and the rule of law; and together contribute to regional and global peace, stability, and prosperity.

Related: Joint declaration following the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Paris on 9 and 10 November 2026