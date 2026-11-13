ASEAN Must Turn Economic Commitments Into Gains For Businesses, People - Roque

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

From Nabilah Saleh

MANILA, Nov 14 (NNN) -- ASEAN must back its economic integration plans with clear milestones and consistent implementation to deliver benefits for businesses, consumers and workers, Philippine Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina Roque said.

She said the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) Strategic Plan 2026-2030 required effective coordination, while unfinished priority economic deliverables under the Philippines' chairmanship needed to be completed and sustained beyond this year.

“The real measure of this plan will not be the number of commitments we make, but the value they add to every business, consumer, worker, and community.

“The purpose of our work is to make economic integration meaningful in the lives of our people. Every commitment we advance should help create opportunities, strengthen livelihoods, and build confidence in our shared future,” she said when opening the 28th AEC Council Meeting here on Saturday.

Malaysia's Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani also attended the meeting.

Roque outlined three priorities for the council's discussions: reviewing the Philippines' priority economic deliverables, advancing implementation of the AEC Strategic Plan 2026–2030 and finalising reports and outcomes for the upcoming ASEAN summit.

She said the council's final meeting under the Philippine chairmanship provided an opportunity to assess progress, identify outstanding work and agree on the next steps.

“As we finalise our reports and outcomes for the summit, let us give our leaders a clear picture of where ASEAN stands, the challenges we must address, and the opportunities we should pursue together,” she said.

Roque thanked member states, ASEAN sectoral bodies and the ASEAN Secretariat for their cooperation throughout the year, including their readiness to find common ground in advancing regional economic integration.

The meeting precedes the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, scheduled for Nov 15 to 17 in Manila under the Philippines' chairmanship theme,“Navigating Our Future, Together”.

– BERNAMA