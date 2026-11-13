SSU Foils Russian Plot To Strike Kyiv, Arrests Suspected Agent Spying On Military Positions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SSU reported this on its official website.

"The SSU's counterintelligence operatives have exposed another Russian agent in Kyiv. He turned out to be a resident of the Cherkasy region recruited by the enemy, who was attempting to help direct a Russian attack on the locations of Ukrainian Defense Forces units and civilian infrastructure facilities in Kyiv," the statement said.

According to the SSU, its officers caught the suspect red-handed as he photographed the location of a Ukrainian Armed Forces unit and reported it to his Russian handler.

"The agent was then supposed to send the Russian intelligence officer the photograph along with the coordinates. Investigators are examining the possibility that the enemy planned to launch one of its drones at this facility. The accomplice subsequently intended to identify and pass on the geolocations of several gas stations and postal terminals in the Ukrainian capital. SSU officers thwarted the enemy's plans and detained the agent," the SSU said.

The investigation established that the Russians had recruited the man before the start of the full-scale invasion, when he worked as a long-haul truck driver and regularly traveled to Russia.

"After being recruited, the suspect was placed in a 'standby mode.' Recently, a Russian intelligence officer contacted him. To conceal his reconnaissance activities, the agent took his female partner along, using her unwittingly so that their outings would appear to be ordinary walks by a couple," the SSU said.

detains Dnipro resident suspected of directing Russian strike

SSU investigators have formally notified the agent that he is suspected of committing treason under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The suspect is being held in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

As Ukrinform reported, the SSU detained a deserter suspected of helping guide Russian missiles toward his own unit's positions.

Photo: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)