Experienced Manufacturer Delivers Advanced Customized Portable Line Boring Machines Worldwide

Our company, with 20 years of specialized expertise in on-site machining, excels in designing and manufacturing customized portable line boring machines and in-situ line boring tools. As a trusted leader in portable machine tools, we deliver precision-engineered on site line boring machines and portable line borers tailored to the exact demands of field repair and maintenance offer unparalleled customization advantages, including ODM and OEM services. Clients can specify colors, dimensions, and configurations, with a minimum order of just one unit. Whether you need a compact portable line borer for confined spaces or a heavy-duty on site line boring machine for large-scale industrial repairs, we design equipment precisely matched to your workpiece conditions, material challenges, and operational constraints core components-bearings, drive systems, and critical assemblies-are sourced from top-tier Japanese, Swedish, and German suppliers, ensuring exceptional durability and performance under extreme field conditions. All structural parts are machined in-house using imported Japanese and German CNC centers, achieving industry-leading precision:Boring bar straightness: 0.06 mm/meterBore taper: 0.1 mm/meterSurface finish (Ra): Ra1.6 ~ Ra3.2Roundness: 0.03 mm/meterFlatness (facing head): 0.05 mmConcentricity: Fully controllable through skilled adjustment of the support arm by experienced operators

We have customized wooden package for the machine.

This level of accuracy ensures flawless alignment and fit-up in critical applications, from excavator arm repairs to turbine housing restoration. Backed by rigorous quality control and real-world validation across global job sites, our on site machining solutions minimize downtime and extend equipment life to customize the on-site machining equipment you need.

About Us

Zhengzhou Portable Tools Co.,Ltd is the professional manufacturer of portable machine tools, including line boring machine, flange facing machine, gantry milling machine, bore welding equipment, orbital Milling Machines, drilling machine and other on site machine tools, making the machine shop to the on site project.