Jiansheng Furniture Iraq YAS Educational Academy School Furniture Solutions Case Study

Comprehensive School Furniture Solutions for YAS Educational Academy

Jiansheng Furniture successfully provided comprehensive school furniture solutions for YAS Educational Academy in Iraq, supporting multiple learning spaces from kindergarten through secondary education. The project included kindergarten furniture, kindergarten library furniture, middle school classroom desks and chairs, high school classroom desks and chairs, computer classroom tables and chairs, music classroom furniture, auditorium chairs, and conference tables.

By covering a wide range of educational spaces, Jiansheng Furniture delivered an integrated school furniture solution designed to meet the different functional requirements of students, teachers, and school administrators.

Kindergarten Furniture for Early Learning Spaces

The project included kindergarten furniture designed for early childhood education environments. The furniture supports daily learning, classroom activities, and age-appropriate space planning, helping YAS Educational Academy create a comfortable and organized environment for young learners.

As part of the overall school furniture solutions, the kindergarten furniture was coordinated with the functional needs of the school to support a consistent learning environment across different educational stages.

Kindergarten Library Furniture for Reading and Discovery

Jiansheng Furniture also supplied kindergarten library furniture for a dedicated reading and exploration space. A well-planned kindergarten library can encourage reading, storytelling, and independent learning from an early age.

The library furniture was incorporated into the broader school furniture solution, allowing the learning environment to extend beyond the traditional classroom and support different forms of educational activity.

Middle School Classroom Desks and Chairs for Daily Learning

For middle school classrooms, Jiansheng Furniture supplied classroom desks and chairs designed to support everyday teaching and learning. Practical classroom furniture helps create organized learning spaces while providing reliable solutions for regular student use.

The middle school classroom desks and chairs formed an important part of the overall school furniture solutions, supporting consistent furniture standards throughout the campus.

High School Classroom Desks and Chairs for Advanced Education

The project also included high school classroom desks and chairs for secondary-level learning environments. These school desks and chairs were selected to support daily lessons and classroom activities while meeting the functional requirements of high school students.

Through a coordinated approach to school furniture solutions, Jiansheng Furniture helped provide suitable classroom environments for different age groups across YAS Educational Academy.

Computer Classroom Tables and Chairs for Digital Learning

Modern schools require dedicated spaces for technology-based education. Jiansheng Furniture supplied computer classroom tables and chairs designed to support computer equipment and organized digital learning environments.

The computer classroom furniture formed part of the integrated school furniture solution, demonstrating the importance of matching furniture design with the specific functions of each learning space.

Music Classroom Furniture for Creative Education

The project also covered the music classroom, supporting a dedicated space for creative and arts-based learning. Music classroom furniture needs to accommodate different teaching activities while helping schools organize specialized educational spaces effectively.

By including specialized rooms in the project, Jiansheng Furniture provided more complete school furniture solutions for the academy's diverse educational requirements.

Auditorium Chairs for Large-Scale School Activities

Jiansheng Furniture supplied auditorium chairs for large-group activities, presentations, assemblies, and school events. Reliable auditorium seating is an essential part of a complete education facility, providing organized seating for students, teachers, and visitors.

The inclusion of auditorium chairs expanded the scope of the school furniture solutions beyond traditional classrooms and into shared campus spaces.

Conference Tables for School Administration and Meetings

Conference tables were also supplied for meeting and administrative spaces. These areas support staff communication, school management, training, and project discussions.

By covering both learning and administrative spaces, Jiansheng Furniture provided an integrated school furniture solution that addressed the needs of the wider educational environment.

Manufacturing Strength Behind Large-Scale School Furniture Projects

With 20+ years of experience, Jiansheng Furniture operates a 150,000m2 manufacturing base and has reached customers in 132 countries. As an experienced MOE Tender Expert, Jiansheng Furniture has supplied products to 40+ MOE projects, bringing practical experience to school furniture procurement and international education projects.

With a monthly production capacity of 100,000 sets of classroom desks and chairs, Jiansheng Furniture is equipped to support large-scale school furniture orders while providing coordinated solutions for different campus spaces.

Customized School Furniture Solutions for Global Education Projects

Jiansheng Furniture provides complete school furniture solutions for international schools, education contractors, distributors, and project buyers. In addition to standard education furniture, the company offers OEM & ODM services, custom colors, custom logos, and 3D design services to help customers develop solutions based on specific project requirements.

From kindergarten furniture and classroom desks and chairs to computer classrooms, music rooms, auditoriums, libraries, and conference spaces, Jiansheng Furniture can support multiple educational functions through one integrated furniture project.

A Reliable School Furniture Partner for Iraq Education Projects

The YAS Educational Academy project demonstrates Jiansheng Furniture's ability to provide comprehensive school furniture solutions for diverse learning environments in Iraq. By supplying furniture across kindergarten, library, middle school, high school, specialized classrooms, auditoriums, and meeting spaces, the project created a coordinated furniture solution for the academy's educational needs.

With extensive manufacturing capacity, international project experience, and customized school furniture solutions, Jiansheng Furniture continues to support global education projects with professional, practical, and project-oriented furniture solutions.

About us

Fujian Jiansheng Furniture Group Co., Ltd founded in 2003, Jiansheng Group is a global provider of high-end commercial furniture solutions, with education furniture business as its core, covering popular business sectors such as office furniture and medical furniture. With two factories and one domestic brand marketing company, JS Education covers an area of 100,000m2, employing over 400 staff. Its brand L.DOCTOR is well known in the global school furniture market. Upon the good quality and service, L.DOCTOR is wining increasing government school projects home and abroad. Its monthly production capacity is about 100 * 40HQ, exporting to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Israel, Qatar, Bahrain, Yemen, Sudan, Libya, Egypt, Namibia, Zambia, Ghana, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Panama, Cuba, Costa Rica, Australia, Britain, France, Italy, Portugal, Latvia, Russia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea...Our company is also the official supplier of Ministry of Education P.R.C.