Standard And Heavy-Duty Live Animal Trap Cages Show Key Differences For Global Distributors

Hardware distributors and pest control suppliers require reliable, humane pest management products that meet regional safety standards. We manufacture two primary configurations of our foldable live animal trap cage: the standard 62.5cm model and the heavy-duty 83.5cm model. The 62.5 x 21.5 x 19.1 cm model addresses high-turnover retail and municipal stray cat rescue markets. Its lighter shipping volume lowers container freight costs, making it popular for e-commerce and retail garden centers. The balanced trip-rod mechanism activates instantly under lower weight thresholds, ideal for cats, ferrets, and small rodents.

The 83.5 x 29 x 31.2 cm model serves commercial pest control operators, forestry services, and farm supply networks. Its heavier gauge wire and wide entryway handle medium-to-large wildlife like raccoons, opossums, and foxes. The reinforced frame resists cage distortion from thrashing animals, maintaining long-term alignment across repeated deployments. Each model includes an integrated solid steel shield below the handle to protect against bites, along with a resilient powder-coated finish that prevents corrosion. Both sizes pack flat in export cartons and support custom branding, colors, and private labeling.

About us

ASIA PCO CO., LIMITED is a new company based in HK and is a subsidiary of Tianjin HC Hardware Products Co., Ltd. which was established in 2008. We are a production-oriented enterprise that integrates R&D, production and sales. Our factory is specialized in manufacturing of various pest control products and pet products, such as bird control products, rodent control products, insect control products, wildlife control products, pet cages, and more.