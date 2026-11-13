Terry Dubrow On Why Not Every Company Selling GLP-1 Drugs Online Can Be Trusted

MENAFN - GetNews)Dr. Terry Dubrow, founder and chief medical officer of HealthRXSo he founded one. The founder and chief medical officer of HealthRX gives patients three things to check before they buy from any telehealth company, his own included.

Sheridan, Wyoming - November 13, 2026 - Dr. Terry Dubrow founded a telehealth company this week, and he is telling people not to trust telehealth companies. Not all of them, anyway.“Unfortunately, you can't trust every company selling GLP-1 drugs online,” says Dubrow, founder and chief medical officer of HealthRX.“You don't know where the ingredients are coming from. You don't know who the providers are.”

HealthRX connects patients with independent licensed clinicians for GLP-1 and prescription peptide care. In its launch film, Dubrow sits connected to a polygraph and takes 23 questions. A lot of them are about his own industry, and three checks keep coming up in his answers.

First, find out who is behind the company.“Look, there are a lot of telehealth companies out there,” Dubrow says.“The problem is you don't know who's standing behind them, who the founders are, and where they're getting their licensed providers from.”

Second, find out who writes the prescription.“Some telehealth companies are definitely making it too easy to get GLP-1 drugs,” he says.“Remember, these are prescription medications. They have to be prescribed for proper indications by a licensed provider.”

Third, ask what the company is in it for.“I think some telehealth companies are taking advantage of the GLP-1 boom,” Dubrow says.“I think it's important to understand this shouldn't be about money.”

Then the examiner turns the questions on him. Would he tell someone not to take a GLP-1, even if it meant HealthRX lost a customer?

“Oh yes,” Dubrow says.“I would never prescribe for a patient who just wanted it but didn't meet the appropriate criteria.”

At HealthRX that call does not belong to Dubrow or to the company. Independent licensed clinicians make every prescribing decision.

HealthRX works like this. A patient answers questions online about their health and medical history. An independent licensed clinician reviews the answers and decides which treatment, if any, is appropriate. If a treatment is prescribed, it ships to the patient's door, and the care team stays available for questions and adjustments. Completing the assessment does not guarantee a prescription.

Dubrow says bad information is part of the problem.“There's no question there's a lot of misinformation on social media about the use of GLP-1 drugs,” he says.“It's important to go to a licensed provider, get the right information, and understand both the risks and benefits of their use.”

The launch comes two weeks after a change in federal policy on peptides. On Oct. 28, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced an interim policy of enforcement discretion for compounding with six peptide bulk drug substances, subject to specified conditions while FDA develops its 503A bulks list through rulemaking. HealthRX offers those six, each by prescription only and only after a clinician's review. The policy is not FDA approval, and compounded medications are not FDA approved.

Dubrow is a board-certified plastic surgeon and has been certified by the American Board of Obesity Medicine since December 2024. The campaign line for the launch is“Don't trust us. Test us.”

The launch video and the online assessment are available through HealthRX.

About HealthRX

HealthRX is a U.S. telehealth brand launching with Dr. Terry Dubrow as founder and chief medical officer. The platform facilitates online access to independent licensed clinicians for GLP-1 and prescription peptide care. Treatment is prescribed when clinically appropriate, with delivery and continuing access to care-team support.