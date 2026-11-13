Servo Screw-Driven And Traction Home Elevators Reveal Key Differences For Buyers

Choosing the right drive system is one of the most important decisions when selecting a home elevator. Different drive technologies affect elevator structure, installation requirements, available space and the overall user experience residential elevator solutions, servo screw-driven elevators and traction elevators are two options worth understanding. Each uses a different mechanical principle and is designed to meet different project requirements this guide, we explain how these two drive systems work, their key differences and what homeowners and project buyers should consider before making a decision.1. What Is a Servo Screw-Driven Home Elevator?

A servo screw-driven elevator uses an electric servo cylinder to operate a screw lifting mechanism. The motor drives the screw system to produce controlled vertical movement.

Unlike a conventional traction system, which moves the elevator through a suspension and pulley arrangement, the screw-driven system uses mechanical screw transmission to achieve lifting.

CREATMAN's D Series adopts an electric cylinder and ball screw drive structure. Its product design is intended for residential applications where installation space and building conditions are important considerations.

2. How Does a Servo Screw Drive System Work?

The main components of a servo screw-driven lifting system generally include:



Servo motor: Provides controlled rotational power.

Ball screw mechanism: Converts rotational movement into linear movement.

Electric cylinder: Integrates the lifting mechanism into a compact drive assembly.

Control system: Coordinates motor operation and elevator movement. Safety devices: Support safe operation according to the approved elevator configuration.

When the elevator receives a travel command, the control system operates the servo motor. The motor drives the screw mechanism, producing controlled linear movement to raise or lower the lifting platform or cabin.

The exact mechanical configuration and safety arrangement depend on the elevator model.

3. How Does a Traction Home Elevator Work?

A traction elevator uses a motor-driven traction machine and a suspension system to move the elevator car vertically.

The traction machine drives a traction sheave, which moves the suspension elements and enables the car to travel between floors. Depending on the design, the system may also include a counterweight.

Steel-belt traction is one drive configuration used in residential elevators.

CREATMAN's X350 Series features a steel-belt traction system and a compact rear pulley drive architecture. It is designed to make efficient use of the available hoistway space while integrating with modern residential interiors.

4. Servo Screw Drive vs. Traction Drive: Key Differences