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Servo Screw-Driven And Traction Home Elevators Reveal Key Differences For Buyers


Date: 2026-11-13 10:03:00

(MENAFN- GetNews) Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China-November 13, 2026

Choosing the right drive system is one of the most important decisions when selecting a home elevator. Different drive technologies affect elevator structure, installation requirements, available space and the overall user experience residential elevator solutions, servo screw-driven elevators and traction elevators are two options worth understanding. Each uses a different mechanical principle and is designed to meet different project requirements this guide, we explain how these two drive systems work, their key differences and what homeowners and project buyers should consider before making a decision.1. What Is a Servo Screw-Driven Home Elevator?

A servo screw-driven elevator uses an electric servo cylinder to operate a screw lifting mechanism. The motor drives the screw system to produce controlled vertical movement.

Unlike a conventional traction system, which moves the elevator through a suspension and pulley arrangement, the screw-driven system uses mechanical screw transmission to achieve lifting.

CREATMAN's D Series adopts an electric cylinder and ball screw drive structure. Its product design is intended for residential applications where installation space and building conditions are important considerations.

2. How Does a Servo Screw Drive System Work?

The main components of a servo screw-driven lifting system generally include:

  • Servo motor: Provides controlled rotational power.

  • Ball screw mechanism: Converts rotational movement into linear movement.

  • Electric cylinder: Integrates the lifting mechanism into a compact drive assembly.

  • Control system: Coordinates motor operation and elevator movement.

  • Safety devices: Support safe operation according to the approved elevator configuration.

When the elevator receives a travel command, the control system operates the servo motor. The motor drives the screw mechanism, producing controlled linear movement to raise or lower the lifting platform or cabin.

The exact mechanical configuration and safety arrangement depend on the elevator model.

3. How Does a Traction Home Elevator Work?

A traction elevator uses a motor-driven traction machine and a suspension system to move the elevator car vertically.

The traction machine drives a traction sheave, which moves the suspension elements and enables the car to travel between floors. Depending on the design, the system may also include a counterweight.

Steel-belt traction is one drive configuration used in residential elevators.

CREATMAN's X350 Series features a steel-belt traction system and a compact rear pulley drive architecture. It is designed to make efficient use of the available hoistway space while integrating with modern residential interiors.

4. Servo Screw Drive vs. Traction Drive: Key Differences

ComparisonServo Screw DriveTraction Drive
Lifting principle Screw transmission Traction and suspension
Main drive components Servo motor and screw mechanism Traction machine and sheave
Mechanical arrangement Electric cylinder-based lifting structure Traction-based lifting structure
CREATMAN example D Series X350 Series
Selection focus Installation layout and screw-drive requirements Hoistway layout and traction configuration

Neither technology is automatically the best choice for every project. The suitable solution depends on the building layout, elevator specifications, travel height, intended use and local requirements.

5. What Should You Consider Before Choosing?Available Installation Space

Evaluate the available installation area, hoistway dimensions and building structure before selecting an elevator.

Different drive systems have different mechanical arrangements, which can influence how the equipment fits into the building.

Pit and Overhead Requirements

Pit depth and overhead clearance are important considerations, especially in existing homes and renovation projects.

Always check the technical specifications of the exact model rather than assuming that all elevators within one drive category have identical requirements.

Travel Height and Number of Stops

The number of floors, travel height and intended frequency of use should be considered together.

A suitable elevator should be selected according to its approved technical configuration.

Maintenance Requirements

Different drive systems have different mechanical components and maintenance procedures.

Ask the manufacturer for the recommended maintenance schedule, lubrication requirements and service documentation for the selected model.

6. Which Drive System Is Right for Your Home?

A servo screw-driven elevator may be worth considering when a project requires an electric-cylinder-based lifting solution and a compact residential installation arrangement.

A traction elevator may be suitable when the project calls for a traction-based lifting system and the building layout supports its mechanical configuration.

The best approach is to compare actual product specifications rather than choosing based on the drive name alone.

7. Explore CREATMAN Home Elevator Solutions

CREATMAN offers different residential elevator solutions to meet varying architectural and installation requirements.

D Series – Servo Screw-Driven Elevator

The D Series uses an electric cylinder motor to operate a ball screw lifting mechanism. Its design incorporates a compact lifting structure and customizable configurations.

X350 Series – Steel-Belt Traction Elevator

The X350 Series uses steel-belt traction technology and a space-efficient rear pulley drive architecture. Its panoramic design integrates the elevator with modern residential interiors.

By understanding the differences between these systems, homeowners, architects and distributors can make more informed product decisions.

Looking for a suitable home elevator for your project?

Contact CREATMAN with your building layout, number of floors and installation requirements. Our team can help you explore the appropriate elevator solution.

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About us

Has committed itself to providing smart and safe home elevator solutions for high-end users worldwide since its establishment. We have integrated process from personalized customization, sales, operation, to after-sale service. Based on German precision technology, we fully implement the concept of safety throughout the entire process,only to build a sturdy, stable, energy-saving,environmentally friendly, comfortable and quiet home elevator. Every elevator produced by Creatman is about a quality salute to life,bringing users a safe, comfortable, luxurious and dignified experience both physically and mentally.

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